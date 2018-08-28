Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Farrell knows Saracens face tough Chiefs task

PUBLISHED: 16:00 21 December 2018

Mike Rhodes of Saracens is tackled by Cardiff Blues' Willis Halaholo in the Heineken Champions Cup (pic: Simon Galloway/PA)

Mike Rhodes of Saracens is tackled by Cardiff Blues' Willis Halaholo in the Heineken Champions Cup (pic: Simon Galloway/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Sarries won 26-14 at Cardiff Blues in European Champions Cup last weekend

Owen Farrell kicked 16 points for Saracens at Cardiff Blues in the Heineken Champions Cup (pic: Simon Galloway/PA)Owen Farrell kicked 16 points for Saracens at Cardiff Blues in the Heineken Champions Cup (pic: Simon Galloway/PA)

Saracens face arguably their toughest challenge of the season so far on Saturday when they visit Exeter Chiefs in the Gallagher Premiership.

The north Londoners head to Devon atop the standings and remain the only side in the division yet to be beaten this term.

That unbeaten record, though, will by sternly tested by a Chiefs side who have only lost once in the league this term and are in hot pursuit of Sarries in second.

The Allianz Park outfit, though, will hope to rack up a 23rd game without defeat in all competitions since losing to Leinster in last season’s European Champions Cup quarter-finals.

And though they have virtually swept all before them since, Saracens fly-half Owen Farrell has warned there is still more to come.

The 27-year-old told the club website: “Our form probably feels a lot better because we know how much more we have still in us.

“We’ve won a few games now having not put in an 80-minute performance; we’ve seen it in glimpses, but it’s exciting to see where we can take it.”

Last weekend saw Saracens take another giant stride towards securing a home quarter-final in this season’s Heineken Champions Cup with a 26-14 success at Cardiff Blues.

Sean Maitland and Jamie George crossed for tries for the north Londoners, while Farrell added 16 points from the boot.

Like they had to the week before against Blues, Sarries had to recover from trailing at the break to triumph.

But Farrell feels he knows what the Allianz Park club must do if they are to avoid being behind at the break against Exeter.

“We want to let go a bit more because we were a bit tentative in the first half,” he added.

“When we let go in the second half, it showed in glimpses and we really took it up a notch in terms of intensity, getting after them and putting them under pressure. We want to do that from the off.

“There were some big moments in the game when I thought we did really well and our scrum went well too.

“To hold Cardiff out when we were a man down on our own line was brilliant, but we have to figure out how we can play like we did in the second half from the off.”

Saracens will hope it is a 23rd game unbeaten this weekend by beating Chiefs.

Most Read

Whittington to pay £224,000 for woman’s surrogacy in US after repeatedly failing to spot she had cervical cancer

The Whittington Hospital in North London. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Belsize Park charity man eats nothing but mince pies for an entire month...and LOSES 11lb

Padraid 'Pod' Howard at the start of his mince pie eating journey. Picture: Pod Howard

Kentish Town hit and run: Alistair McWilliams jailed for fatal crash AND burglary of TV magician Dynamo

Alistair McWilliams. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Firefighters tackle 10th floor fire in Hampstead housing block

Police and the London Fire Brigade tackle the fire in Lawn Road. Picture: David Douglas

Mohamed Aadam Mohamed killing: Kentish Town man Erick Ekam ‘stabbed victim so hard his blade snapped’, court told

A file image of the Old Bailey where Erick Ekam's trial is taking place. Picture: Nick Ansell

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

#includeImage($article, 225)

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Lilywhites missing several first-teamers for Toffees trip

Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen (centre) during a training session at Hotspur Way (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Farrell knows Saracens face tough Chiefs task

Mike Rhodes of Saracens is tackled by Cardiff Blues' Willis Halaholo in the Heineken Champions Cup (pic: Simon Galloway/PA)

Arsenal in hunt for Real Madrid keeper Keylor Navas as transfer window looms

Real Madrid Goalkeeper Keylor Navas. PA

Arsenal boss Unai Emery discusses Mesut Ozil

Arsenal manager Unai Emery (pic John Walton/PA)

Haringey Borough boss Loizou pleased to have a break before Scholars clash

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists