Exeter 34 Saracens 37: Player ratings

PUBLISHED: 17:54 01 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:54 01 June 2019

Saracens players lift the trophy following victory in the Gallagher Premiership Final at Twickenham Stadium, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

Saracens completed a superb double as they followed their European Champions Cup success with victory in the Gallagher Premiership final.

Saracens Jamie George celebrates their fifth try during the Gallagher Premiership Final at Twickenham Stadium, London.Saracens Jamie George celebrates their fifth try during the Gallagher Premiership Final at Twickenham Stadium, London.

Twickenham was treated to arguably the greatest Premiership final in history as the two sides shared 10 tries.

And Sarries came out on top to complete a second double in four years, emulating Leicester Tigers as the only English club to achieve such a feat.

Here's how the players rated:

SARACENS

Alex Goode: Had his moments in attack as Saracens consistently looked dangerous with ball in hand. 7

Liam Williams: Scored a second-half try, and Exeter could never take a defensive eye off him. 7

Alex Lozowski: Solid, rather than spectacular, and rarely did anything wrong. 6

Brad Barritt: The skipper overcame a hamstring injury to start, but went off at half-time. 6

Sean Maitland: Emulated Williams in scoring a try that continued Saracens' fightback. A threat throughout. 7

Owen Farrell: Uncharacteristically missed a few kicks, but he came up trumps when it mattered to steer Saracens home, 7

Ben Spencer: Scored a try and has been among the Premiership's star performers this term. 7

Richard Barrington: Stepped in for an injured Mako Vunipola, and - as in the Champions Cup final three weeks ago - delivered. 7

Jamie George: A magnificent display by the England hooker, who scored two tries and operated at a lung-busting level. 9

Vincent Koch: Matched Barrington in terms of his work-rate. A tireless effort. 7

Will Skelton: Another performance that bristled with quality and power. He has been a tower of strength all term. 8

George Kruis: Messed up the kick-off that led to an Exeter try after 28 seconds, but recovered impressively. 7

Maro Itoje: Yellow-carded - as he was in the Champions Cup final - and was mysteriously named official man-of-the-match. 6

Jackson Wray: Just below his optimum best, but still a major player as Saracens secured a European and domestic trophy double. 7

Billy Vunipola: Less effective than in the Champions Cup final, but still a prominent force. 7

Replacements

The combined effect of Saracens' bench helped them close out an outstanding and thrilling victory. 7

EXETER

Jack Nowell: The England international was like an electric eel in overdrive. An outstanding attacking display. 8

Alex Cuthbert: Had few chances in attack but was consistent throughout. 6

Henry Slade: Sin-binned early on, but scored a try and was at the heart of Exeter's attacking game. 7

Ollie Devoto: Did his job consistently and linked well with Slade in midfield. 6

Tom O'Flaherty: An elusive runner that Exeter tried to free regularly. He was a threat to Saracens' defence. 7

Joe Simmonds: Could not quite boss the game as he might have liked, but a solid performance nonetheless. 6

Nic White: Scored the quickest try in Premiership final history and cajoled his forwards all afternoon. 7

Ben Moon: At the heart of a powerful first-half display from the Chiefs, especially at set-piece time. 7

Jack Yeandle: A hard-working contribution from a player who has been consistent throughout the campaign. 6

Harry Williams: Joined Moon in spearheading a physical Exeter approach that asked plenty of questions of Saracens. 7

Dave Dennis: Continued his impressive recent form. Never took a backward step. 7

Jonny Hill: One of Exeter's try-scorers who was at the heart of a ferocious physical approach by his team. 7

Dave Ewers: Outstanding try-scoring contribution. Along with Nowell, was Exeter's best player. 8

Don Armand: Not able to make his usual impact during a high-octane encounter. 6

Matt Kvesic: Like Armand, not quite at his best as Saracens fought from behind to be crowned Premiership champions. 6

Replacements

Exeter boss Rob Baxter did his utmost to secure impact off the bench, but Saracens had just enough in the tank. 6

