England to host Australia, South Africa in 2021

England's Eddie Jones before the Autumn Nations Cup final at Twickenham Stadium PA Wire/PA Images

England will play three Test matches at Twickenham Stadium in autumn 2021.

Head coach Eddie Jones and the squad will begin their campaign on November 6 next year against an emerging nation in rugby, with the exact opponent to be confirmed at a later date.

The following weekend will see Australia head to south west London in a repeat of last year’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final which England won 40-16.

It will be the eighth time England have faced Australia under Jones and the fourth time on home soil.

In the final match of the series, England will play South Africa on November 20 in what will be the first meeting between the sides since the 2019 Rugby World Cup final in Japan.

This also sees the Springboks back at Twickenham Stadium for the first time since 2018, with England edging that game 12-11.

Jones said: “These will be some good games of rugby and tough tests for us as we work to improve ourselves as a team.

“South Africa are world champions and we’ll be looking to benchmark ourselves against them.

“Australia are rapidly improving, have a lot of new talent coming through and good coaches like Dave Rennie and Scott Wisemantel, who we know well.

“We’ve not had the chance to play southern hemisphere teams this year, so it will be a good chance to see where we are up to and hopefully some great rugby for our supporters to enjoy.”

Kick off times and broadcast details will be confirmed in due course.

Hospitality packages are available to purchase now via www.englandrugby.com/hospitality. As the RFU await government guidance it hopes to be in a position to release ticket information early in 2021.

In order to receive all the latest ticket news join The England Rugby Club at www.englandrugby.com/tickets.