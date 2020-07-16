Search

Daly extends Saracens stay until 2023

PUBLISHED: 10:00 16 July 2020

PA Sport

Saracens Elliot Daly is tackled during a Gallagher Premiership match at Allianz Park

Saracens Elliot Daly is tackled during a Gallagher Premiership match at Allianz Park

PA Archive/PA Images

England international Elliot Daly has agreed a new three-year deal with Saracens.

The British and Irish Lions back only arrived at the north London club last summer, but will be part of Mark McCall’s side in the Championship next season.

Since joining from Wasps, the 27-year-old has played seven times for Saracens and will stay at the club even after they are relegated from the Gallagher Premiership for breaching salary cap regulations in each of the last three seasons.

Daly said: “I haven’t been here that long but I really feel part of the Saracens family, so it was an easy decision.

“I’m looking forward to the next three years. Hopefully we can do some special things.”

Saracens director of rugby McCall added: “We are thrilled that Elliot has committed his future to the club.

“He has been a pleasure to work with in his short time with us and there is no doubt that he will have a significant role to play in the exciting years that lie ahead.

“Despite his many achievements on the field, Elliot remains incredibly modest and is highly respected within the group.”

Daly is the latest player to commit his long-term future to Saracens after news of fellow internationals Mako Vunipola and Jamie George also signing new deals was announced over the past week.

