Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Former RFU chief suggests ‘Cup of World Rugby’

PUBLISHED: 07:52 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 07:52 27 May 2020

PA Sport

Former RFU chief executive Francis Baron (right) and then Director of Elite Rugby Rob Andrew during a press conference in 2009

Former RFU chief executive Francis Baron (right) and then Director of Elite Rugby Rob Andrew during a press conference in 2009

PA Archive/PA Images

Former Rugby Football Union chief executive Francis Baron believes a ‘Coronavirus Cup of World Rugby’ next summer could significantly ease the economic hardship facing the global game because of the pandemic.

Baron has drawn up an independent financial rescue plan and at its heart is a 16-team invitational tournament to be held in the UK and Ireland next June and July, using the 2015 World Cup hosted by England as a template.

Staging the competition for 31 matches over six weeks would mean postponing the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa, scheduled for next July, but Baron thinks it is a necessary sacrifice which would benefit all unions.

“The RFU should take a leadership position and propose to other major unions and World Rugby that a special one-off tournament be held in the UK and Ireland in June and July next year,” Baron told Telegraph Sport.

“Its key selling point is that all the money raised would be for keeping the game of rugby alive around the world.

“I have talked to one or two senior colleagues and they all think the country would get right behind it, as they did with the tournament in England in 2015.

“I think the four Home Unions would support it because a number of big matches would be held in each of England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

“The key will be winning the support of the southern hemisphere unions but with everyone facing horrendous financial challenges, this is a bold and ambitious plan to raise large amounts of new cash from which they will be major beneficiaries.

“The 2015 World Cup in England generated net profits for the game of around £400million. I believe this proposed special event could generate a net profit for distribution to unions of £200-250m. This would be in addition to the £80m World Rugby support funding package already in place for the global game.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Wildcat on the loose: Police called after designer cat spotted

A previously spotted Savannah cat in Highgate. Picture: Will Newcomb.

Muswell Hill photographer captures lockdown life from the doorstep in charity project

The portraits of people in front of their front doors during lockdown. Picture: Jenny Smith

Primrose Hill robbery: Police appeal after delivery driver tied up during theft of expensive watches

The Audi was used to steal watches including a Cle de Cartier watch. Picture: Met Police

“I was terrified”: Alexandra Palace closes boating lake after spate of people pushed in

Picture: Corinne Sweet/Alexandra Palace

Alexandra Palace: Police investigate alleged boating lake push

A man in his 50s was allegedly pushed into Alexandra Park boating lake, with a group filming the incident. Picture:

Most Read

Wildcat on the loose: Police called after designer cat spotted

A previously spotted Savannah cat in Highgate. Picture: Will Newcomb.

Muswell Hill photographer captures lockdown life from the doorstep in charity project

The portraits of people in front of their front doors during lockdown. Picture: Jenny Smith

Primrose Hill robbery: Police appeal after delivery driver tied up during theft of expensive watches

The Audi was used to steal watches including a Cle de Cartier watch. Picture: Met Police

“I was terrified”: Alexandra Palace closes boating lake after spate of people pushed in

Picture: Corinne Sweet/Alexandra Palace

Alexandra Palace: Police investigate alleged boating lake push

A man in his 50s was allegedly pushed into Alexandra Park boating lake, with a group filming the incident. Picture:

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Coronavirus: Premier League in tech talks over contact training

Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura (centre) plays head table tennis during a training session at the Tottenham Hotspur Training Ground in March

Coronavirus: Former RFU chief suggests ‘Cup of World Rugby’

Former RFU chief executive Francis Baron (right) and then Director of Elite Rugby Rob Andrew during a press conference in 2009

‘This is a massive challenge’: Alexandra Palace faces £1m funding gap as it asks public to help plug lockdown shortfall

Chief executive Louise Stewart says it is

Grounds of Kenwood House reopen to public as coronavirus lockdown eases

Kenwood House's gardens are set to reopen. This is what they have looked like during lockdown. Picture: Heath Hands

Highgate Newtown Community Centre: Neighbourhood forum raise noise and safety concerns over demolition plan

Drive 24