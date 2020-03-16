Search

Coronavirus: RFU suspends all rugby activity

PUBLISHED: 18:59 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:59 16 March 2020

Action during Hendon RFC vs Cranbrook RFC, RFU Junior Vase Rugby Union at Allianz Park on 14th March 2020

Action during Hendon RFC vs Cranbrook RFC, RFU Junior Vase Rugby Union at Allianz Park on 14th March 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Following government advice today, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) will suspend all rugby activity in England, at both professional and community level.

Action during Hendon RFC vs Cranbrook RFC, RFU Junior Vase Rugby Union at Allianz Park on 14th March 2020

The suspenions is to include club training, league and cup matches plus rugby education courses from March 17 until April 14, subject to continued review.

The decision has been taken following government advice in the interests of players, coaches, referees, volunteers, supporters and the wider rugby union community.

Where possible, players at all levels are encouraged to maintain their own personal fitness and keep active during this time, while following government guidelines about safe distance and safe exercise environments.

The RFU will continue to review and monitor government advice and will provide detailed updates on the impact to the season in the coming weeks.

The decision comes after several local clubs played league and cup fixtures at the weekend, with Hendon winning the regional final of the RFU Junior Vase against Cranbrook at Allianz Park.

