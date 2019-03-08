Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Saracens' Cleall believes England's win over Barbarians was perfect preparation for Super Series

PUBLISHED: 10:00 05 June 2019

Ziad Chaudry

Saracens Women's Poppy Cleall in action for England (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

Saracens Women's Poppy Cleall in action for England (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Saracens Women starred on international duty at the weekend

Poppy Cleall believes England's comprehensive victory over the Barbarians at Twickenham Stadium on Sunday was the perfect preparation for their forthcoming Women's Rugby Super Series campaign.

Cleall and fellow Saracens Women colleagues Hannah Botterman and Zoe Harrison were amongst the points scorers in the Red Roses 40-14 success in this historical encounter.

The trio will now head off with England to San Diego to take on the USA, France, New Zealand and Canada in the two-week competition.

Cleall said: "It was a game used to get us ready as we are playing the top five teams in the world.

"We needed to put some things we've been training on into action and also enjoy the occasion of playing the Barbarians in a historic game."

England start their Super Series campaign against hosts the USA on June 28 and Cleall knows all too well that the Red Roses will have to be fully prepared.

You may also want to watch:

"It's going to be hot in California so playing the likes of New Zealand out there and getting the big hits from them and the way throwing the ball around is going to be tough," she added.

"We are working on our defence really well so we absolutely think we learnt lessons against the Barbarians that we must take into the summer.

"We will look at the video from the game and see where we did well and didn't do well so it has put us in very good stead."

Domestic-wise, Cleall reckons Saracens will have their work cut out in attempting to win their third straight Tyrells Premier 15s title.

"At the start of the season, every teams wants to win the title and it's going to be a tough ask for us because coming in trying to win consecutive titles is hard," she said.

"To be the only team to win two on the bounce is good, but we have to be a different class to keep the momentum going and win three on the bounce.

"You're only as good as your last game so we got to keep going."

The summer may be coming up, but it looks to be a busy time for Cleall.

Most Read

Hampstead Heath: Body found in search for man who went missing while swimming in men’s pond

A winter sunrise at the Heath Men's Pond. Picture: City of London Corporation

Search continues after man disappears while swimming in Hampstead Heath pond

A winter sunrise at the Heath Men's Pond. Picture: City of London Corporation

Revealed: How O2 Centre’s owners want to build 1000 new homes on shopping centre’s car park

Landsec, which owns the O2 centre, has ambitions to build 1000 homes on its car park in Finchley Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

For Fox Sake: Firefighters help free trapped fox cub in Highgate

The fox was released by crews from Kentish Town fire station after becoming trapped between two fence panels. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Liverpool win on the pitch, but both clubs can be proud of fans off it

Spurs and Liverpool fans arrive ahead of the Champions League Final at the Wanda Metropolitano (pic: Joe Giddens/PA).

Most Read

Hampstead Heath: Body found in search for man who went missing while swimming in men’s pond

A winter sunrise at the Heath Men's Pond. Picture: City of London Corporation

Search continues after man disappears while swimming in Hampstead Heath pond

A winter sunrise at the Heath Men's Pond. Picture: City of London Corporation

Revealed: How O2 Centre’s owners want to build 1000 new homes on shopping centre’s car park

Landsec, which owns the O2 centre, has ambitions to build 1000 homes on its car park in Finchley Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

For Fox Sake: Firefighters help free trapped fox cub in Highgate

The fox was released by crews from Kentish Town fire station after becoming trapped between two fence panels. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Liverpool win on the pitch, but both clubs can be proud of fans off it

Spurs and Liverpool fans arrive ahead of the Champions League Final at the Wanda Metropolitano (pic: Joe Giddens/PA).

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Saracens’ Cleall believes England’s win over Barbarians was perfect preparation for Super Series

Saracens Women's Poppy Cleall in action for England (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

Hampstead’s McDonald’s murals: Brothers put historic artwork of Heath and Kenwood House up for sale again

Adam and Kirk pose with the Kenwood House painting before it was re-framed. Picture: Adam Woodall

Arsenal squad lacking in quality according to former boss George Graham

Islington Gazette's Dan Mountney speaks to former Arsenal player and manager George Graham at the Celebrity Golf day for Willow Charity held at Brocket Hall. Picture: DANNY LOO

Ex-Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman’s verdict on Unai Emery’s first season in charge

Arsenal manager Unai Emery looks dejected after the UEFA Europa League final at The Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Cricket: Robinson leaves Middlesex staring into abyss

Middlesex's Sam Robson (pic: John Walton/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists