Saracens’ Cleall believes England’s win over Barbarians was perfect preparation for Super Series

Saracens Women starred on international duty at the weekend

Poppy Cleall believes England's comprehensive victory over the Barbarians at Twickenham Stadium on Sunday was the perfect preparation for their forthcoming Women's Rugby Super Series campaign.

Cleall and fellow Saracens Women colleagues Hannah Botterman and Zoe Harrison were amongst the points scorers in the Red Roses 40-14 success in this historical encounter.

The trio will now head off with England to San Diego to take on the USA, France, New Zealand and Canada in the two-week competition.

Cleall said: "It was a game used to get us ready as we are playing the top five teams in the world.

"We needed to put some things we've been training on into action and also enjoy the occasion of playing the Barbarians in a historic game."

England start their Super Series campaign against hosts the USA on June 28 and Cleall knows all too well that the Red Roses will have to be fully prepared.

"It's going to be hot in California so playing the likes of New Zealand out there and getting the big hits from them and the way throwing the ball around is going to be tough," she added.

"We are working on our defence really well so we absolutely think we learnt lessons against the Barbarians that we must take into the summer.

"We will look at the video from the game and see where we did well and didn't do well so it has put us in very good stead."

Domestic-wise, Cleall reckons Saracens will have their work cut out in attempting to win their third straight Tyrells Premier 15s title.

"At the start of the season, every teams wants to win the title and it's going to be a tough ask for us because coming in trying to win consecutive titles is hard," she said.

"To be the only team to win two on the bounce is good, but we have to be a different class to keep the momentum going and win three on the bounce.

"You're only as good as your last game so we got to keep going."

The summer may be coming up, but it looks to be a busy time for Cleall.