Search

Advanced search

Championship campaign will be good chance for Saracens youngsters to shine – Clark

PUBLISHED: 16:00 16 July 2020

Saracens Calum Clark is tackled by Ospreys Alun Wyn Jones during the Heineken Champions Cup pool four match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea.

Saracens Calum Clark is tackled by Ospreys Alun Wyn Jones during the Heineken Champions Cup pool four match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea.

PA Wire/PA Images

Calum Clark feels the Championship will be a good platform for Saracens youngsters to show their talent next season.

Clark, 31, is one of the latest players to extend their stay with the north London club, signing a one-year deal, and is looking forward to a tough challenge in the second tier.

“Next year is a really important one for the group and the club,” he told saracens.com.

“It will be a tough league and tough ask to go and perform well and get ourselves back up. It won’t be straight forward and will be a different challenge to what most people are used to.

“But it’s the first step of rebuilding the club and hopefully gettnig back to where we want to be.

“When you put it in the context of the bigger picture, it’s a chance of the organisation to rebuild and it’s going to be a really important year for the future.

You may also want to watch:

“It’s obviously important for next year, but what happens the years following. It’s a really important foundation year to move on.”

The likes of Manu Vunipola, Joel Kpoku, Sean Reffell, Dom Morris and Ralph Adams-Hale have all signed long-term deals at Saracens and will play a key part next term.

And Clark says it will be vital for the younger players, adding: “It’s a great opportunity for them. The Championship has always been a great place for young players to get game time and play.

“It’ll be great for them to be exposed to regular, consistent rugby where they are being challenged and playing against seasoned, quality professionals.

“I’m really excited about the young group we’ve got and where we can grow and improve. Hopefully getting exposure to that level will be great for their future and development and I’m really excited to see the impact they’ll have.”

Hooker Tom Woolstencroft, 25, has signed a new two-year contract at Saracens, having featured 34 times since joining from London Irish in 2018.

And fly-half Manu Vunipola also extended his stay with the club until 2023, having made his first-team debut aged 18 and gone on to make 21 appearances to date.

“It was an easy decision,” he said. “It has been an awesome season for me with the game time I’ve had and the opportunities the coaches have given me has been amazing.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Swimmers return to Hampstead Heath ponds and Parliament Hill Lido - but ‘abysmal’ booking website ‘riddled with problems’

Swimmers were delighted to be back at the ponds on Saturday - but others were

North London estate agent brands government’s stamp duty holiday as ‘cowardly’

Simon Gerrard

Muswel Hill stabbing: Teenager suffers knife wound to chest

Muswell Hill Place, where a 17-year-old was stabbed on July 11. Picture: Google Maps

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Swimmers return to Hampstead Heath ponds and Parliament Hill Lido - but ‘abysmal’ booking website ‘riddled with problems’

Swimmers were delighted to be back at the ponds on Saturday - but others were

North London estate agent brands government’s stamp duty holiday as ‘cowardly’

Simon Gerrard

Muswel Hill stabbing: Teenager suffers knife wound to chest

Muswell Hill Place, where a 17-year-old was stabbed on July 11. Picture: Google Maps

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Championship campaign will be good chance for Saracens youngsters to shine – Clark

Saracens Calum Clark is tackled by Ospreys Alun Wyn Jones during the Heineken Champions Cup pool four match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea.

Beating Liverpool will boost Arsenal’s FA Cup bid says Cedric

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (right) speaks to Rob Holding and Cedric Soares

England captain Farrell signs contract extension at Saracens

Saracens' Owen Farrell attacks during a European Champions Cup match at Allianz Park

Brondesbury captain Overy in nod to North Midd

Brondesbury skipper James Overy (left) (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Cricket: London and East Women to compete as Sunrisers

The London and East Women's cricket hub will now be known as Sunrisers