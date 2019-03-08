Lewington confident Saracens have shown mental strength needed to succeed

Alex Lewington and his Saracens colleagues applaud the fans after beating Newcastle Falcons (pic: Bradley Collyer/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

North Londoners reocorded an unconvincing 26-12 success at home to relegation-threatened Newcastle Falcons last weekend

Saracens' Max Malins celebrates with his team mates after he scores a try against Newcastle Falcons (pic: Bradley Collyer/PA) Saracens' Max Malins celebrates with his team mates after he scores a try against Newcastle Falcons (pic: Bradley Collyer/PA)

Alex Lewington is confident Saracens have shown the desire needed to enjoy a successful end to the season ahead of Saturday’s trip to Bristol Bears in the Gallagher Premiership.

The north Londoners remain on the hunt for a domestic and European double this term, with Sarries due to face Munster in the Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals on April 20.

Before that, however, comes the league clash against Bears, who the Allianz Park outfit defeated 44-23 at home in September.

Saracens visit Bristol off the back of an unconvincing 26-12 victory at home to Newcastle Falcons last Saturday.

The north Londoners trailed 6-5 at the break, before rallying in the second half to triumph.

And wing Lewington reckons the mental strength Sarries displayed in the second half to defeat Falcons is a huge positive heading into the final weeks of the season.

He told the club website: “Out of the blocks, Newcastle were really physical and were as up for it as were we.

“As the game went on, you saw the desire from us to push on and inevitably get the bonus point.

“It showed character, especially from boys like myself who have been in and out of the side of late.

“To grind out a win like that shows we’ve got boys who can step up and across the team we showed great desire which will hold us in good stead until the end of the season.”

Sean Maitland, Max Malins, Nick Tompkins and Alex Lozowski all dotted down for Saracens against Falcons, with Owen Farrell kicking three conversions.

The north Londoners limited Newcastle to just four penalties in reply and Lewington feels that was a strong defensive effort.

“Defensively we were really strong and pushed them back up the pitch, so in that respect (coach) Alex Sanderson will be happy, but there were a few errors so things to work on going into next week,” he added.

“With the ‘X Factor’ players they’ve got, the likes of Sinoti Sinoti, Vereniki Goneva, Josh Matavesi, to keep them quiet was pretty impressive so they will be the positives we’ll take from the game.”

Lewington will hope there are plenty more positives for Saracens to take from Saturday’s trip to Bears in the league as the north Londoners seek another triumph.