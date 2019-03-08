Search

Bosch calls on Saracens to show improvements against Munster

PUBLISHED: 17:00 19 April 2019

Saracens' Marcelo Bosch carries the ball forward against Bristol Bears (pic: Simon Galloway/PA)

Saracens' Marcelo Bosch carries the ball forward against Bristol Bears (pic: Simon Galloway/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

North Londoners suffered surprise defeat at Bristol Bears in Gallagher Premiership last weekend

Saracens' Tom Whiteley scores the first try against Bristol Bears (pic: Simon Galloway/PA)Saracens' Tom Whiteley scores the first try against Bristol Bears (pic: Simon Galloway/PA)

Marcelo Bosch has called on Saracens to learn from their mistakes ahead of their Heineken Champions Cup semi-final against Munster on Saturday.

All roads lead to the Coventry's Ricoh Arena this weekend as the north Londoners look to make a third European final in the last four seasons.

Sarries will tackle the Guinness Pro14 outfit following a surprise 23-21 defeat at Bristol Bears in the Gallagher Premiership last weekend.

Director of rugby Mark McCall opted to rest some of his stars, with one eye on the Allianz Park outfit's European tie this Saturday.

Saracens' Tom Whiteley (left) celebrates scoring the first try against Bristol Bears (pic: Simon Galloway/PA)Saracens' Tom Whiteley (left) celebrates scoring the first try against Bristol Bears (pic: Simon Galloway/PA)

Without Owen Farrell and the likes of Maro Itoje and Jamie George only on the bench, Saracens stuttered away to the Bears.

Though Tom Whitely, Bosch and Ralph Adams-Hale all dotted down and Alex Goode added six points from the tee, it was not enough to prevent the north Londoners from slipping to a fifth league defeat of the campaign.

And after such an error-strewn performance last weekend, centre Bosch knows Sarries must greatly improve for Saturday's crunch European clash with Munster.

He told the club website: “It's hard to win a game like that when you make a lot of mistakes.

“We showed resilience in the first half with how we defended our line.

“In the second half we had some chances that were concrete, but sadly we couldn't win the game.

“Credit to them for the penalty at the end which Ian Madigan made so congratulations to him.

“We know how tough this competition is and if you don't show up every week and play your best then these things happen against a team that is fighting for survival.

“We have to learn why we weren't the team we normally are.

“I'm sure we will learn from our mistakes and we'll be back next week where hopefully we'll get a result in the semi-final.”

It looks set to be an important weekend for Saracens as they turn their attentions to European competition, but the omens look good.

Saracens took on Munster in the semi-finals when they last won the European crown in 2017, winning 26-17 away two years ago.

And the north Londoners will hope another win over the Irish province on Saturday sets them up for another shot at a European glory in Newcastle in May.

Bosch calls on Saracens to show improvements against Munster

