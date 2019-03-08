Belsize Park crowned London 2 North West champions

Belsize Park celebrate being crowned league champions (Pic: Mark Liebling) Archant

Belsize Park were crowned champions of the London 2 North West with a huge 45-15 victory over Enfield Ignations with a game to spare.

Belsize Park face the camera (Pic: Mark Liebling) Belsize Park face the camera (Pic: Mark Liebling)

Head coach Zachary Webb and his side earnt promotion into London 1 following a terrific campaign made up of 16 wins, one draw, and just two defeats.

They travel away to Chiswick for their final fixture of the season this weekend as they look to end on a high note.

George Humphries and George Drury kicked the corners with pinpoint accuracy early on in the first quarter and from there the smothering defence and the lineout were too much for Enfield.

Four tries secured the solitary point required for Belsize to be crowned champions and this was secured inside half an hour.

This triggered the celebrations on the sideline with many club legends in attendance to see Belsize secure its fourth promotion in eight seasons.

The coaching staff were visibly relieved after the substantial effort they have put in and finally having achieved the objective that has been worked towards for months.

Enfield did have their moments in the game with the scrum giving them a platform at points with an eight that was making the gain line.

Any thought of a foothold on the scoreboard that would give them a realistic chance of competing, however, was scrubbed by some huge defence.

At one point in the first half the home side eventually scrambled over the line with one of their heftier ball carriers, only to find Belsize’s smallest back, Drury, waiting for duty.

Initially latching onto the ball and then spinning like a crocodile to leave the 40kg heavier chap facing the sky with no ability to move the ball towards the ground.

The half-time scoreline of 0-24 told the story.

The second period opened up to a degree and what felt like the longest 80 minutes of rugby of all time in the spring sun finished up 15-45.

Matty Atkinson secured his first hat trick at this level.