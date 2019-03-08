Search

Belsize Park prepared for big new test after promotion insists director Webb

PUBLISHED: 15:00 05 September 2019

Belsize Park face the camera after a pre-season clash (Pic: Zachary Webb)

Belsize Park face the camera after a pre-season clash (Pic: Zachary Webb)

Belsize Park are preparing for a new challenge in the London One South this season after securing promotion last term.

Belsize Park celebrate being crowned league champions (Pic: Mark Liebling)Belsize Park celebrate being crowned league champions (Pic: Mark Liebling)

The Regent's Park outfit were crowned champions of London Two North West and are now looking to continue building on their recent success.

Director of rugby and first-team head coach Zachary Webb is confident in the first-team squad's ability after retaining the majority of the players ahead of the new campaign while also bringing in a few new faces.

"The club is gearing up for another successful season after having experienced its most successful season ever in 2018/19," Webb said.

"We've retained more than 80 per cent of the first-team squad, only losing a handful of players who have either retired or moved away, but we have got some very exciting new recruits as well."

Belsize will come up against the likes of Beckenham, Camberley, Chichester, Cobham, Dartfordians, HAC, Havant, Horsham, KCS Old Boys, London Cornish, Medway, Thurrock and Westcombe Park this campaign.

You may also want to watch:

Those teams will pose a bigger threat to Webb's side as they play at the highest level the club ever has this season. "We've made some exciting improvements to our game plan to cope with the new higher league in London 1 South, the highest league which the club has ever participated in.

"We have a very strong team of over 20 coaches who are knee deep in pre-season preparation to make sure we're ready."

Away from the pitch is still improving each year and have been shortlisted for the National Club of the Year at the National Rugby Awards for a second time in four years.

"We hope to win it this time around."

Director Webb also revealed they've got six different men's teams this season and have also started a women's team who will look to enter the leagues in the near future.

"We're very excited by the addition of a women's team to our six adult men's teams in the club.

"Recruitment is going well and we hope to fulfil several friendlies this season before entering the leagues in the 2020/21 season."

Belsize Park will start the season at home to Beckenham on Saturday, September, 7 in a match where they'll hope to continue their momentum from last season.

