Belsize Park end Camberley’s unbeaten run

Belsize Park beat Camberley

Belsize Park put an end to Camberley's unbeaten start to the season and knock them off the top spot in London South One with a 28-21 victory.

The home side, a stalwart of London One and higher leagues and largely professional outfit, served as a mammoth test for the newly promoted visitors.

Within minutes of the opening, the natural order was upended, as Belsize delivered sustained attacking pressure through multiple phases in the home half.

A high-speed line through the 22 by Belsize centre Euan Miller put full-back Jamie Irvine away in the corner for the first try.

Captain Scott Docherty added the extras from the borders to go 7-0 up.

The visitors remained in control for the next period, but against the run of the game the Camberley full-back sprinted 20 metres before a one-two exchange with the number eight to touch down himself under the posts for a converted try to level the score.

Belsize piled on the pressure in response to that try and a penalty kick to the corner unleashed the Sherman tank maul to drive over the line for number eight Will Ville to score

A fully scripted training park run through saw Belsize enter the Camberley 22 for the sixth time in the half.

Camped along the visitors' 22, Camberley hoped to enter for only the second time in the half.

However the Belsize blitz proved too unsettling for the home fly-half, who in a moment of panic, threw a 'Hail-Mary' pass which was easily collected by his opposite man for an 80-metre try which Docherty converted himself to make it 28-7.

The hosts were left chasing the game with only 30 minutes left to play, but their scrum dominance began to bend the tired Belsize pack.

The Camberley number eight picked to crash over the line and give a glimpse of hope to the baffled bystanders.

A tired Belsize held on, unable to string structures together, while the hosts battled to enter the 22.

Camberley did score after multiple phases but it was too little, too late with only enough time left on the clock for the restart.