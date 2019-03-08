Skolars leave it late to get tame Bears

Betfred League One: Coventry Bears 28 London Skolars 30

London Skolars secured a dramatic 30-28 win at Coventry Bears in Betfred League One on Friday.

With less than a minute remaining, Neil Thorman's conversion went over after hitting the post to take Skolars up to third place in the league.

London had got off to the best possible start, forcing an error from the kick-off to earn a scrum 20 metres from the Bears line.

Skolars moved the ball out to the left with Joe Brown joining the attacking line to open the scoring in the first minute.

Coventry's Nick Newman was penalised for a double movement when he tried to get the ball over the tryline at the other end, but it wasn't long before Skolars went further ahead, when Jordan Williams chased a kick into the Bears' in-goal area.

London gave away possession with worrying regularity, conceding seven penalties in the first half which, along with some loose passing, gave Coventry the opportunity to hit back.

First Toby Richardson barged over from close range, then Sam Davis slipped past the defence with Newman converting both tries to leave the scores level at 12-12 at half-time.

Skolars regained the lead when Brown again came into the attacking line on the left, this time creating an overlap for Iliess Macani to touchdown in the corner.

Thorman missed the conversion, but added a penalty goal four minutes later.

Williams scored his second try of the afternoon when he raced through a gap on the right-side.

Thorman's conversion re-established a 12-point lead, but Coventry came back again to level the scores.

After Nathan Conroy was held-up over the line, Elliot Hall dodged the defence to score.

Hall scored again against his former side six minutes later after a strong run down the left by Jacob Jones.

Coventry raised their game and a kick to the left saw Hayden Freeman ground the ball in the corner.

Newman missed a difficult conversion, leaving the Bears four points ahead with less than five minutes remaining.

A long pass from Thorman opened a gap down the left for Skolars and Lameck Juma sprinted for the line to level the scores once more.

Then came Thorman's decisive conversion and when Skolars won possession from the short restart, they just had to survive three tackles before the hooter sounded.