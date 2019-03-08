Saracens' Brad Barritt still in the hunt for a Premiership final place despite hamstring injury

Saracens Brad Barritt may still make the Premiership final despite limping out against Gloucester. Picture: PAUL HARDING/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Brad Barritt could yet make a shock appearance for Saracens in the Premiership final despite limping out of the semi-final success over Gloucester.

The skipper was withdrawn in the first half of Saturday's 44-19 win at Allianz Park with a hamstring tear and director of rugby Mark McCall had said in the immediate aftermath of that game that he would be "very unlikely to play in the final".

But a new dawn has brought new hope ahead of the clash with Exeter Chiefs at Twickenham.

McCall said: "The scan on Monday was a little bit better than we thought it would be. We'll test him on Thursday so he might be ruled out then but we might also have to wait until Saturday to see how he is.

"We'll see but we're not going to do anything foolish which means he has to go off after a minute.

"But given who he is and the efforts he's made this season, it's only fair to give him a few more days.

"If he doesn't make it we'll go with Nick Tompkins who we have all the confidence in the world in."

Saturday's contest will be the third meeting in four years at this stage of the competition between the pair.

Saracens have won both of them but McCall is not looking at the past encounters as a guide to what might happen at Twickenham this time around, insisting that it is all about who performs better on the day.

He said: "We have huge respect for them and to have the growth they've had over the last 10 years, they're a great club and they are just getting better.

"A lot of their players are on top of their game and playing good rugby and they are a very physical team.

"We see it as a fresh challenge. We've had a period of real growth in the last four months and our experience of the knockout games we've played recently is that they haven't gone the way we planned.

"But it's been enjoyable. We've had the opportunity to rest some players between the play-off games as well so we're really excited for this.

"We've got that experience but you've got to be good on the day. You've got to work hard, do a lot of things well and deserve it on the day.

"But some of the experience in those play-off games is in there and you hope it is going to make a difference somehow."