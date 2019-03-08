Hendon aim to round out campaign with success at Elizabethans
PUBLISHED: 13:00 05 April 2019
Greenlands Lane outfit won 60-7 at home to St Albans last Saturday
Hendon end the Herts/Middlesex One season with a trip to Barnet Elizabethans on Saturday, looking to finish as high as a third.
The Greenlands Lane outfit start the final round of fixtures in fourth, but only a point behind St Albans who currently occupy third place.
Last weekend saw Hendon beat St Albans 60-7 to sign off from their own ground for the season in fine style.
Tries from Cian Hynes, Rob Casey and Will Theaker saw the Greenlands Lane side hold a 22-0 advantage at the break.
Theaker, Ben Gold, Donal O’Sullivan, Hynes, Dan Watterson and Casey all dotted down in the second period to cap a brilliant success for Hendon.
The Greenlands Lane outfit will hope for a similar success this weekend in their quest to finish third in the table.
Hendon beat Elizabethans 43-12 in their opening game of the season in September and will want to complete a double in the league over their rivals with another triumph this weekend.