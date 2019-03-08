Search

UCS hope to profit from trip to the Bank

PUBLISHED: 14:00 04 April 2019

UCS Old Boys in action earlier in the Herts/Middlesex One season (pic: Nick Cook)

Old Boys beaten 63-12 by Barnet Elizabethans last weekend

UCS Old Boys will want to profit from their final Herts/Middlesex One game of the season at Bank of England on Saturday.

Old Boys will be aiming to bounce back this weekend after their match against Barnet Elizabethans last weekend failed to yield a win.

Despite investing plenty of effort in the first half and a try from Corne Jansen van Vuuren, UCS trailed 14-5 at the break against Elizabethans.

Though Tom Arnold crossed for the a try in the second period, it was not enough to secure a positive return for Old Boys as they went on to lose 63-12.

UCS will hope to put that behind them this weekend as they bid make gains one final time this term on Saturday.

Old Boys won the reverse fixture 31-25 at home on the opening day of the campaign in September and will hope to cash in on any dominance at the Bank on Saturday.

And a favourable return this weekend would be a brilliant end to the campaign for UCS.

