UCS Old Boys end season with defeat at Bank of England

PUBLISHED: 16:00 09 April 2019

UCS Old Boys in action earlier in the Herts/Middlesex One season (pic: Nick Cook)

Herts/Middlesex One: Bank of England 50 UCS Old Boys 17

UCS Old Boys ended the Herts/Middlesex One season in disappointing fashion with a 50-17 defeat at Bank of England.

Despite the final result, Old Boys enjoyed a lightning start to proceedings as tries from Sam Richardson and Aaron Hamilton saw them lead 10-0 after 10 minutes.

However, the Bank recovered and stormed back to hold a 17-10 advantage by the time the teams headed off the interval at the interval.

The gap then grew to 28 points early in the second half, before Tom Arnold offered UCS hope with a try.

Looking to salvage a bonus point for scoring four tries from the match, Old Boys were given orders to attack at will.

However, that allowed Bank of England to further extend their advantage and consign UCS to a final-day defeat that yielded nothing.

The season ends with Old Boys fifth in the table after winning 10 of their 22 matches this term and they will look to build on that heading into next term.

