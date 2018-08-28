Search

Emirates Stadium chosen as Rugby League World Cup host

PUBLISHED: 09:47 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:09 29 January 2019

Arsenal's Emirates Stadium will host a men's semi-final at the 2021 Rugby League World Cup (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

Arsenal's Emirates Stadium will host a men's semi-final at the 2021 Rugby League World Cup (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal’s home ground to host men’s semi-final in 2021

Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium has been chosen to host one of the men’s semi-finals at the next Rugby League World Cup in 2021.

The competition will return to the UK for the first time since 2013, with the majority of matches taking part in the north of the country.

The men’s semi-final will mark the first time that a non-footballing fixture will be held at the Emirates Stadium.

Other towns and cities hosting matches at the World Cup include Bolton, Liverpool, St Helens, Manchester, Warrington, Leigh, Coventry, Doncaster, Huddersfield, Hull, Leeds, Sheffield, York, Middlesbrough, Newcastle and Workington.

“I would like to congratulate all of our chosen hosts who have worked so hard in submitting such compelling bids,” said Jon Dutton, the chief executive of the Rugby League World Cup 2021.

“Each and every host now has the opportunity to galvanise and inspire their respective communities ahead of the competing nations arriving in England.

“RLWC2021 will give the chance for people across the country to engage in a variety of ways and really look forward to October and November 2021.

“This was an incredibly tough process given the large number of interested parties and the impressive nature of their bids.

“With so many competitive bids, we’re confident that our chosen hosts will help play a role in delivering the greatest, and most inclusive, Rugby League World Cup of all time.”

Minister for Sport and Civil Society Mims Davies added: “The UK is renowned for putting on some of the biggest and best sporting events in the world and the Rugby League World Cup 2021 will be no exception.

“This tournament will provide a stage for the world’s best players in the men’s, women’s and wheelchair game to shine in cities and towns across the country.

“It is an exceptional opportunity to grow the sport. We are investing £25 million to help put on a fantastic event, reach new fans and improve facilities, so the tournament leaves a real legacy.”

