UCS Old Boys aim to get back to winning ways at Actonians

UCS Old Boys will bid to return to winning ways in Herts/Middlesex One when they visit Actonians on Saturday.

Old Boys suffered a disappointing result last weekend as they went down 33-7 at home to leaders Hitchin.

Despite the final score, UCS took the lead in that game as the crossed through a brilliant solo try from Ben Brooks with Corne Jansen van Vuuren adding the extras.

A try in the final play of the first half saw Hitchin go into half-time level at 7-7, before kicking on after the interval.

Despite big hits from centre pairing Chris Bean and Tom Arnold, Old Boys were unable to keep pace with Hitchin’s scoring in the second period.

With the defeat, UCS saw their winning run come to an end with the team having won their previous two games prior to last weekend.

Old Boys will look to get back on the winning trail as soon as possible and are sure to fancy their chances against Actonians this weekend.