Late Stephenson try helps UCS down Actonians

UCS Old Boys cross for a try against Actonians

Herts/Middlesex One: Actonians 17 UCS Old Boys 19

A late Ben Stephenson try saw UCS Old Boys claim a 19-17 victory away to Actonians in Herts/Middlesex One.

Having lost at home to leaders Hitchin the previous week, Old Boys were keen to get back on the winning trail as swiftly as possible.

In an evenly-contested first half, a try just before the break from Jack Gourlay which Nat Breakwell converted saw UCS head into the interval level at 7-7.

The sides continued to be well matched in the second period with a penalty try for Old Boys, won by their dominance at the scrum, cancelling out an earlier Actonians effort.

The hosts then regained the lead with a successful penalty kick to hold a 17-14 advantage with just 10 minutes to go.

Soon after, Stephenson found space out wide to cross after a good period of pressure from UCS, but the conversion was missed.

Thankfully the miss did not prove costly as Old Boys held on to win and next host Wasps on March 2.