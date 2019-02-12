Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Late Stephenson try helps UCS down Actonians

PUBLISHED: 17:00 19 February 2019

UCS Old Boys cross for a try against Actonians (pic: Nick Cook)

UCS Old Boys cross for a try against Actonians (pic: Nick Cook)

Archant

Herts/Middlesex One: Actonians 17 UCS Old Boys 19

A late Ben Stephenson try saw UCS Old Boys claim a 19-17 victory away to Actonians in Herts/Middlesex One.

Having lost at home to leaders Hitchin the previous week, Old Boys were keen to get back on the winning trail as swiftly as possible.

In an evenly-contested first half, a try just before the break from Jack Gourlay which Nat Breakwell converted saw UCS head into the interval level at 7-7.

The sides continued to be well matched in the second period with a penalty try for Old Boys, won by their dominance at the scrum, cancelling out an earlier Actonians effort.

The hosts then regained the lead with a successful penalty kick to hold a 17-14 advantage with just 10 minutes to go.

Soon after, Stephenson found space out wide to cross after a good period of pressure from UCS, but the conversion was missed.

Thankfully the miss did not prove costly as Old Boys held on to win and next host Wasps on March 2.

Most Read

Highgate’s ‘gang of four’ member Bill Rodgers backs seven MPs quitting Labour to form The Independent Group

Lord Bill Rodgers at Lifeline's talk at Burgh House in 2013. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Eleven arrested as man dies in Euston hotel lobby after being stabbed

Euston Street. Picture: Google Maps

Four jailed for murdering Kentish Town teenager Lewis Blackman in Kensington

Lewis Blackman. Picture: Met Police

Village’s ‘safety fears’ amid rise in antisocial behaviour and graffiti

Graffiti around Belsize Village

Fraud complaints over get-rich-quick scheme that attracted dozens of investors from north London

Al-Madina Mosque in Barking, MEN's former base of operations. Right from top: Co-founder Harun Rashid, current MEN CEO Haroon Qureshi and

Most Read

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

Specialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

#includeImage($article, 225)

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Creators of Fortnite, Epic Games, taking High Court action against organisers of shambolic Norwich event

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We are well-equipped’ - caravan park’s message to customers after severe coastal erosion

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Late Stephenson try helps UCS down Actonians

UCS Old Boys cross for a try against Actonians (pic: Nick Cook)

Pochettino proud of Tottenham’s fight in spite of adversity

Tottenham Hotspur's Fernando Llorente celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with manager Mauricio Pochettino during the Premier League match against Watford at Wembley Stadium (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images).

Ofori beats Ellison to maintain unbeaten record

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA)

Hendon keep run going with comfortable win over Bank

Hendon in action earlier in the Herts/Middlesex One season (pic: Nick Cook)

Hampstead High Street’s Café Rouge to close within weeks

Café Rouge in Hampstead High Street. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists