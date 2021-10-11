Ross Neal signs for Saracens on short term deal
- Credit: PA
Saracens have announced the signing of centre Ross Neal on a short-term contract.
The 25-year-old began his career with London Irish where he came through their academy, and has since gone to feature for Wasps as well as a spell in Major League Rugby with Seattle Seawolves.
A sizeable back, Neal stands at 6ft 5” and weighs in at 110kg, meaning he will add plenty of size to the Sarries back-line.
Neal is excited to have started with the Men in Black.
“Saracens is one of the best clubs in the world and I hope to bring what I can to the team in training and on the field whilst also learning what I can from the players and coaches.”
You may also want to watch:
Director of Rugby Mark McCall is delighted to welcome Neal to StoneX Stadium.
“Ross has Premiership experience and we are pleased that he has joined us on a short term basis.
Most Read
- 1 Coldplay and Ed Sheeran to perform at Earthshot Prize ceremony at Ally Pally
- 2 Murder arrest after Primrose Hill woman dies from stab wounds
- 3 Crouch End drugs raid sees 'cannabis plants and equipment seized'
- 4 Arsenal project under threat after Newcastle United takeover
- 5 Pupils complete fun run to raise 'essential' money for school
- 6 Seven unusual places to eat out in north London
- 7 ‘People hit the deck’ - Londoners stunned by fighter jet flyover
- 8 Ally Pally pledges 'more permanent solution' to tackle 'race track' road
- 9 St John's Wood school purchases additional premises
- 10 Court hearing after Islington man charged with Highgate woman's murder
“He increases our midfield options and we are looking forward to seeing him in a Saracens shirt.”