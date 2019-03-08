Search

Advanced search

Richardson-Walsh wants Hampstead & Westminster women to continue to grow

PUBLISHED: 14:00 27 September 2019

Hampstead & Westminster's women celebrate after earning promotion (pic Mark Clews)

Hampstead & Westminster's women celebrate after earning promotion (pic Mark Clews)

Archant

Kate Richardson-Walsh wants to help Hampstead & Westminster's women grow as a group as they embark on a new challenge in the Investec League Premier Division, writes Lee Power.

Hampstead & Westminster's women celebrate promotion (HWHC)Hampstead & Westminster's women celebrate promotion (HWHC)

The 2016 Olympic gold medalist and fellow coach Sarah Kelleher led the squad to the East Conference title last season and promotion to the top flight via the play-offs.

And they got the new campaign off to a fine start with a 4-1 win at Beeston on the opening day, before beating University of Birmingham 3-0.

Richardson-Walsh said: "I've loved my time at Hampstead thus far. Coaching this team has certainly helped fill the void of not playing.

"I love hockey and love helping players be the best version of themselves. We want to continue to grow as a group.

"A large contingent of the group started this journey some years ago. It's credit to them this team is now in the Prem.

"There is a desire in the group to continue to develop and improve in all areas. It's really exciting to see where we can go and where we can take the women's section as a whole at Hampstead & Westminster."

You may also want to watch:

The team won 17, drew two and lost only two of their 21 league and play-off matches last season, outscoring the opposition 64-11.

And Richardson-Walsh paid tribute to their work ethic, adding: "My overriding memories of last season are that of a group who were absolutely dedicated to their goal and stuck together as a group through the good and the challenging times.

"It was a massive team effort from start to finish. The squad did a tremendous job and as a result we attracted a good amount of interest from players looking to join the group."

Lily Owsley, another Rio 2016 Olympic gold medalist, GB teammates Grace Balsdon and Holly Hunt and former international Joie Leigh all joined the ranks this summer and Richardson-Walsh hopes they will bring more.

"We felt that adding Lily, Grace Balsdon, Joie and Holly provided something different to each line, whilst not overly disrupting the group from last season," she said.

"It's a real fine balance and this season, like every season, will require a squad effort to achieve our goals."

While not being drawn on specific targets, it is fair to say that with added depth in their squad, Hampstead & Westminster will certainly be looking to make their mark on their Premier Division rivals this term. So far, so good.

"We worked hard in pre-season in preparation. We've come out of a very competitive division last season and feel this has prepared us well for the new challenge of the Premier," added Richardson-Walsh.

"The players are hungry to grow and develop this season in exactly the same way as last season. The group is helping me grow as a coach. I value their insight, input and honest feedback. Let's see what the next chapter brings!"

Most Read

Two men charged with racially abusing Muswell Hill councillor on Tube train

Julia Ogiehor, Liberal Democrat councillor for Muswell Hill. Picture: Liberal Democrats

Liveable Crouch End: Trial of town centre traffic measures to begin in October

Hornsey High Street at the junction with Middle Lane. Picture: Polly Hancock

World Record attempt for the largest gathering of people dressed as Gumbys

The World Record attempt for the largest gathering of people dressed as Gumbys is on October 5 at The Roundhouse

‘Where are you really from?’ – Muswell Hill councillor racially abused on Northern line opens up about discrimination she faces daily

The two men were on a northbound northern line tube train from Camden Town at around 9.30pm on Friday June 21, and racially abused Cllr Julia Ogiehor. Picture: Julia Ogiehor

Chalk Farm double stabbing: Police appeal for witnesses while one victim in ‘life-threatening’ condition

A police cordon at Constable House where two men were stabbed. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

Two men charged with racially abusing Muswell Hill councillor on Tube train

Julia Ogiehor, Liberal Democrat councillor for Muswell Hill. Picture: Liberal Democrats

Liveable Crouch End: Trial of town centre traffic measures to begin in October

Hornsey High Street at the junction with Middle Lane. Picture: Polly Hancock

World Record attempt for the largest gathering of people dressed as Gumbys

The World Record attempt for the largest gathering of people dressed as Gumbys is on October 5 at The Roundhouse

‘Where are you really from?’ – Muswell Hill councillor racially abused on Northern line opens up about discrimination she faces daily

The two men were on a northbound northern line tube train from Camden Town at around 9.30pm on Friday June 21, and racially abused Cllr Julia Ogiehor. Picture: Julia Ogiehor

Chalk Farm double stabbing: Police appeal for witnesses while one victim in ‘life-threatening’ condition

A police cordon at Constable House where two men were stabbed. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Richardson-Walsh wants Hampstead & Westminster women to continue to grow

Hampstead & Westminster's women celebrate after earning promotion (pic Mark Clews)

Xhaka set to be named new Arsenal captain

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA

Haringey Borough boss Loizou says side must perform against strugglers

Tom Loizou manager of Haringey during Haringey Borough vs Herne Bay, Emirates FA Cup Football at Coles Park Stadium on 7th September 2019

Adams set for title defence against Salinas

Nicola Adams (left) in action against Isabel Millan (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

Cricket: Andersson happy without Middlesex all-rounder tag

Middlesex's Martin Andersson bats against Lancashire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists