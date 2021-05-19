Ria Percival pens new Tottenham Hotspur contract

Published: 5:14 PM May 19, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur's Ria Percival in action during the FA Women's Super League match at The Hive Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday March 21, 2021. - Credit: PA

Tottenham Hotspur have announced that defender Ria Percival has signed a new contract at the club until 2022.

The New Zealander joined Spurs from West Ham in 2019 and has gone on to make 38 appearances in all competitions for the Lilywhites.

Percival played in 16 games in the Women's Super League in 2020-21 as Spurs finished eighth in the table picking up 20 points along the way in total she played in 17 out of a possible 23 in all competitions.

She holds a record 151 appearances for New Zealand after making her debut at just 16 years old.

The 31-year-old adds experience and leadership to the Spurs side and is regarded as a crucial player in and around the dressing room.

Percival said: "We are trying to build as a team and keep pushing our way up the table to establish ourselves in the league.

"Keeping experienced players and players that can bring, I suppose, a leadership role to the team which I'm hoping to do is something that I'm honoured and want to make the most of."

Percival follows Rosella Ayane and Shelina Zadorsky by penning new deals in north London ahead of the 2021-22 season.