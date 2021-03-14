WSL: Reading 0 Tottenham 0

Published: 3:56 PM March 14, 2021

Reading's Natasha Harding (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Shelina Zadorsky battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at the Madejski Stadium - Credit: PA

Reading and Tottenham shared the points in an entertaining Barclays FA Women’s Super League encounter, which saw both sides cancel each other out throughout.

The hosts’ Jess Fishlock enjoyed the best chance of the first half, and though both goalkeepers were called into action several times after the break neither team could quite break the deadlock at the Madejski.

The first half was a closely contested affair during which both teams struggled to create many clear-cut chances.

Reading could have taken the lead two minutes before the interval when Fishlock latched onto Molly Bartrip's long ball and evaded two tackles, before seeing her low effort cannon off the post.

The second half was played at a fast pace with both sides employing the high press to try and force a mistake from their opponents.

You may also want to watch:

Tottenham went close in the 51st minute with Rosella Ayane's right-wing cross finding Angela Addison at the far post, who could only steer her effort wide from close range.

Five minutes later Ayane was again in the thick of the action, firing straight at Grace Moloney in the Reading goal from a tight angle.

Amalie Eikeland forced a fine save from Tottenham stopper Aurora Mikalsen on the hour mark after good work from Emma Harries.

Moloney then made a smart stop with her feet from Gemma Davison's close-range effort after a casual back pass from Kristine Leine saw the ball trickle across the six-yard box.

Alanna Kennedy forced Moloney into an excellent point-blank save from substitute Kit Graham's right-wing cross in the 83rd minute.

But although Spurs finished the game stronger, a draw was a fair result that saw both teams maintain their positions comfortably in mid-table.

Head coach Rehanne Skinner said: "I thought we played really well. We've come away from home and we're in a battle to collect points.

“To come away from home to a good side like Reading and keep a clean sheet and get a point - I'm really pleased.

“I'm happy that we've managed to keep the intensity up in the second half and we were able to make changes that allowed us to keep up the press.

“We should have taken points from our last two games based on our performances, so getting a point today is probably built on the foundations we laid down then.

“I think we still need a few points before we are safe, and that's probably the case for every team from seventh down.

“The teams are all so close together on points, but we're confident that with the way we’re working and playing we'll still be in this league next season.”

Tottenham: Mikalsen, Morgan, McManus, Zadorsky, Worm, Davison (Williams 74), Kennedy, Green (Graham 66), Addison (Quinn 66), Percival, Ayane. Unused subs: Dean, Harrop, Martin, Peplow.

*To follow the action and sign up for The FA Player’s live Barclays FA Women’s Super League coverage visit womenscompetitions.thefa.com