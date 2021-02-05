Wood Green racer Brandon Abraham signs with Veloce Esports

Published: 8:30 AM February 5, 2021

Wood Green youngster Brandon Abraham has signed a contract with one of the best and most visible esports teams in the world - Veloce Esports Teams.

The former Highgate Wood School student was unveiled across social media after being on Veloce’s radar for sometime and his recent victory at the Logitech McLaren European G challenge grand finals may have tipped the scales in his favour.

Brandon is delighted to become a member of this prestigious team and will have the likes of James Baldwin the worlds fastest gamer as a team mate.

Brandon recently received his trophy for the Logitech event which was delayed due to global events which are also affecting the start of the on track racing season.

Veloce is an esports organisation based in London, which has quickly become one of the leading Esports teams in the UK, competing in tournaments across widely acclaimed gaming franchises such as F1 Esports, Gran Turismo, Project Cars and more.