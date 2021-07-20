North London charity offers futsal bursaries after merger
Lilian Fawcett
- Credit: Bloomsbury Futsal
A North London charity which provides children’s football training will now offer futsal – a sport similar to five-a-side football – after merging with a local training academy.
ProFutsal has joined forces with Bloomsbury Football. They will now offer both football and futsal training to children of all ages and backgrounds.
In futsal each team has five players, the ball is smaller and harder than a football, and it is usually played indoors.
Jon Kurrant founded ProFutsal and is now Bloomsbury Football’s futsal academy manager.
He said: “It’s basically a microcosm of football. It’s magnified, so there’s less space, there’s less time, and therefore you have to be a little bit better technically.”
You may also want to watch:
Bloomsbury Football provides sports training for children regardless of their families’ ability to pay. It offers 50%, 75% or full bursaries.
CEO Charlie Hyman said: “Because we’ve reduced the financial barriers to access, you have children from a huge range of backgrounds attending the same groups and sessions.
Most Read
- 1 Vehicles scraped and traffic chaos after width-restriction bollards moved
- 2 Summer in the City: 5 things to do this weekend in north London
- 3 "Night to remember": Queues outside Egg nightclub on 'freedom day'
- 4 Where to get AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines
- 5 Artwork to remember Camden's Amy Winehouse 10 years on
- 6 Parliament Hill Lido swimmers plan Channel challenge for charity
- 7 'Like the Fleet's resurfaced': Flash flooding hits Hampstead and Highgate
- 8 Flash floods 'three feet high' leave basement flats 'uninhabitable'
- 9 Sinkhole appears in Hampstead Lane in Highgate
- 10 Albert Sambi Lokonga joins Arsenal from Anderlecht
“That’s one of the most amazing part of what we do, is giving these children the opportunity to grow up and have empathy to children who are different from themselves.”
Visit https://bloomsburyfootball.com/ to find out more.