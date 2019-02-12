Search

Skiing: Podium places for Highgate's Gorringe

PUBLISHED: 10:21 22 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:21 22 February 2019

Giselle Gorringe in action (pic Neil McQuoid)

Giselle Gorringe in action (pic Neil McQuoid)

Highgate youngster Giselle Gorringe could not be kept off the podium on the first day of under-16 racing at the English Alpine Skiiing Championships in Bormio, Italy.

The 15-year-old took on the infamously tricky Stelvio piste, showing her speed to claim Super-G silver and then in bronze in back-to-back races.

Gorringe, who clocked 1:01.84 in the morning and 1:01.04 in the afternoon, is relatively inexperienced in the event and delighted in the chance to cut her teeth.

“It was good – having a second run as well was really nice as you can go in feeling a bit more confident, having a bit more groove,” said the North London Collegiate School pupil.

“The conditions were really good for all of us. It was about finding that right mental place and just going in there and doing your best.

“I think Super-G could be a strong suit for me. We don’t get that much opportunity to train it at this age, but I think if we could all get a little bit more training we’ll improve.

“It’s good fun. I really love it and I want to become better. It was a proper, real Super-G.”

Gorringe was one of 440 athletes to descend on the Dolomites for six days of riveting racing in pitch-perfect piste conditions across Super-G, giant slalom and slalom disciplines.

And at the same time as she was medalling on Stelvio, sister Cerys was on the Stella Alpina piste, finishing 26th overall in an international giant slalom field.

With technical tests in the shape of the slalom and giant slalom at under-16 level still to come, Giselle can’t wait for the rest of the week to roll round in Northern Italy.

“I’m excited – the goal for all of us is to do the best we can, if a medal comes out if it it’s great,” she added.

“Bormio is always a really great race, so I’m hoping some good things come from it.”

*Snowsport England is the national governing body for skiing and snowboarding in England, aiming to inspire as many people as possible to try snow sports.

Find out more about Snowsport England’s affiliated clubs, athletes, competitions, coaching and campaigns online at snowsportengland.org.uk.

