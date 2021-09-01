Haringey Borough boss targeting first round on FA Cup journey

Published: 12:00 PM September 1, 2021

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou is targeting a first round tie in the FA Cup to help bolster the club’s finances.

Borough will travel away to Peterborough Sports for a first round qualifying tie on Saturday as they bid to get themselves on yet another cup run.

The winners will bag £2,250 in prize money as the losers will still claim £750 for their efforts.

“It’s not just special, it helps club’s with their finances as well, so it’s a competition we must do well in," Loizou said.

“We need to reach the first round proper again, that’s our target, but it could all end on Saturday so we’re not counting our chickens.

“They’re going to be a tough opposition, we’ve done our homework on them, they’re no mugs and are top of their league.

“We’ve had them watched and they’re a good outfit. They’re at home, so they’ve got home advantage, and we’ll have to be professional to get the job done if we can.”

Haringey enjoyed a good Bank Holiday weekend as they sealed a 2-1 win away to Bognor Regis Town before then beating local rivals Wingate & Finchley 4-1.

“It’s been a good weekend, results wise, I'm very pleased with it and pleased how the team performed as well as my coaching staff as we got it right.

“I know I do keep complaining and moaning, last time I had a moan is when we lost 1-0 to Kingstonian. I thought it couldn’t get any worse but it did at Bognor.

“Full credit to my players, it was like playing against 14 men on Saturday, and we got our just deserved result.

“We kept our discipline, we fought hard to keep that because of what was going on, but we came away with three points and I think the supporters enjoyed a very good away day.”

Loizou added: “We get it a lot (poor officiating), I don’t know whether it’s because Haringey Borough or whether we’re in the middle of Tottenham or what it is. Some of the behaviour and comments were disgusting.

“Altogether I didn’t have a very nice time down at Bognor because of a few insults.”

On Wingate, the manager said: “We had decent officials, they got on with their job, they went unnoticed. No incidents, alright one lad got sent off for Wingate towards the end.

“I thought the referee had to send him off. It was more of a trip and a total accident, but by the letter of the law the player had to go, I felt sorry for the lad and for Wingate.

"They were already 4-1 down the last thing they needed was their captain to be sent off.”