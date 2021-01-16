Haringey crash out of the FA Trophy at Oxford City

Published: 6:10 PM January 16, 2021

Alfred Bawling of Haringey during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th October 2020

Haringey Borough crashed out of the FA Trophy at the last 32 stage with a 4-2 defeat to National League South side Oxford City.

Borough got off to the dream start by taking a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Claudiu-Octavian Vilcu and Bobson Bawling but were pegged back and conceded four times to end up losing at Court Place Farm.

Haringey took the lead almost immediately after, as a free-kick from midfield wasn’t properly cleared by the City defence and Claudiu Vilcu volleyed the ball home through a crowd of bodies.

They doubled their lead not 10 minutes later as in the 18th minute, Bawling ran down the left wing and slotted past Dudzinski to put Haringey in control of the tie.

Just before half-time, an Ashby corner was met by a powerful header from Oastler and Miles was helpless as he could only watch the ball fly into the top of the net.

After the half-time break, Bancroft was played through on goal by Roberts but was just beaten to the ball by a sprawling Miles as City pressed for the equaliser.

In the 67th minute, Fleet picked out Bancroft with a drilled pass and the number 12 beat the offside trap before firing powerfully past Miles to tie the game up 2-2.

Four minutes later, a loose pass from Vilcu saw Benyon nip in and play Bancroft in on goal and the substitute scored his second of the game as he calmly rolled the ball under the outstretched leg of Miles to give the Hoops the lead for the first time as they went 3-2 up.

Drewe kept the lead intact as he somehow managed to make another incredible goal line clearance as he threw his body on the line to block Bawling’s shot.

Bancroft then chased a long ball down the right wing and with just Miles to beat, the striker selflessly squared the ball to Benyon who slotted home to give Oxford a stronger grip on the game as they extended their lead to 4-2.

Coyle did really well to wiggle into some space after some good passing play between him and Fleet but his shot crashed off the post and Bancroft was offside when he tapped home the rebound.

City defended valiantly for the last 10 minutes and managed to see out the game to book their first ever tie in the last 16 of the cup competition.

Oxford City: Dudzinski; Drewe, Cartright (Bancroft 48), Oastler, Hall; Ashby, Fleet, Coyle, McEachran (Martinez 83); Roberts, Bradbury (Benyon 61).

Unused subs: Grantham, George.

Haringey Borough: Miles, Olufemi, M.O’Donoghue, Richards, Vilcu, Djassi-Sambu, Michael-Percil (McDonald 77), Aresti, J.O’Donoghue, Bessadi (Djamas 66), Bawling.

Unused subs: McLeod, Leblond, Mitchell, Dombaxe, Ismail.