Hockey schedule revealed for 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Great Britain's women celebrate qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics (pic GB Hockey) Archant

The match schedule for the men’s and women’s hockey competitions at the delayed 2021 Tokyo Olympics have been revealed.

Originally scheduled to run from July 25 until August 7, 2020 with matches at the purpose-built Oi Hockey Stadium in Japan’s capital city, the competition was postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The action will now get underway on July 24, 2021 as hosts Japan take on men’s FIH Pro League champions Australia, while the women’s competition begins with reigning world champions and world number one side the Netherlands taking on India.

Gold medal matches will take place on August 5 and 6.

Great Britain’s men start in Pool B against South Africa on July 24, then face Canada (July 26), Germany (July 27), the Netherlands (July 29) and Belgium (July 30), ahead of quarter-finals on August 1 and semi-finals on August 3.

Meanwhile, Great Britain’s women – who will be defending their Olympic title having won gold at the 2016 Rio Games – begin their Pool A campaign against Germany on July 25, then face South Africa (July 26), India (July 28), the Netherlands (July 29) and Ireland (July 31), with quarter-finals on August 2 and semi-finals on August 4.