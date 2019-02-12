Search

Ofori puts unbeaten record on the line against Ellison

PUBLISHED: 14:00 15 February 2019

Ken Sellek

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

The latest boxing news from Camden and Haringey

Jeff Ofori will aim to make it nine straight wins in the paid ranks when he faces lightweight rival Jordan Ellison at York Hall on Saturday night.

The 28-year-old has won all eight of his bouts, three by way of knockout, since turning professional in May 2017.

The Tottenham boxer’s last bout saw him beat Jumanne Camero on points in October last year to claim the Southern Area title.

Ofori will hope to continue his winning run this weekend when competing on the British Warrior bill.

*Former Finchley amateur Shannon Courtenay will make her professional debut at the Copper Box Arena on March 23 after turning professional with Matchroom.

Courtenay enjoyed a good amateur career and won the Haringey Box Cup in 2015, but is hoping to make an impact in the paid ranks.

“With Katie Taylor and Nicola Adams making a name for themselves, women’s boxing is taking off and it’s a good time for me to turn pro,” she said.

