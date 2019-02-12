Ofori beats Ellison to maintain unbeaten record

Tottenham lightweight Jeff Ofori maintained his unbeaten record as a professional with a points win over Jordan Ellison at York Hall on Saturday.

The 28-year-old was competing on a British Warriors show at the iconic venue in east London.

The early exchanges were not the most exciting, with few punches being thrown and many of those that were missing the target.

In the second round, Ofori began to cut down the distance to Ellison, who he almost dropped with a flurry of punches to the head.

The 28-year-old had the faster hand-speed throughout, while his footwork also allowed him to take control.

That gave Ofori a solid platform from which to work from as referee Lee Every scored the bout 59-56 in his favour.

That success took the lightweight’s record to nine wins from nine fights since turning professional in May 2017, with three of those victories coming by way of knockout.