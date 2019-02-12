Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Ofori beats Ellison to maintain unbeaten record

PUBLISHED: 13:00 19 February 2019

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA)

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

The latest boxing news from Camden and Haringey

Tottenham lightweight Jeff Ofori maintained his unbeaten record as a professional with a points win over Jordan Ellison at York Hall on Saturday.

The 28-year-old was competing on a British Warriors show at the iconic venue in east London.

The early exchanges were not the most exciting, with few punches being thrown and many of those that were missing the target.

In the second round, Ofori began to cut down the distance to Ellison, who he almost dropped with a flurry of punches to the head.

The 28-year-old had the faster hand-speed throughout, while his footwork also allowed him to take control.

That gave Ofori a solid platform from which to work from as referee Lee Every scored the bout 59-56 in his favour.

That success took the lightweight’s record to nine wins from nine fights since turning professional in May 2017, with three of those victories coming by way of knockout.

Most Read

Highgate’s ‘gang of four’ member Bill Rodgers backs seven MPs quitting Labour to form The Independent Group

Lord Bill Rodgers at Lifeline's talk at Burgh House in 2013. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Eleven arrested as man dies in Euston hotel lobby after being stabbed

Euston Street. Picture: Google Maps

Village’s ‘safety fears’ amid rise in antisocial behaviour and graffiti

Graffiti around Belsize Village

Four jailed for murdering Kentish Town teenager Lewis Blackman in Kensington

Lewis Blackman. Picture: Met Police

Fraud complaints over get-rich-quick scheme that attracted dozens of investors from north London

Al-Madina Mosque in Barking, MEN's former base of operations. Right from top: Co-founder Harun Rashid, current MEN CEO Haroon Qureshi and

Most Read

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

Rachel and Simon Wade at their home in East Rudham, outside their extension they have had to demolish and rebuild after it was not built properly. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

Air ambulance and emergency services at the scene. Picture: Edward Briscoe

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

Specialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

‘We are well-equipped’ - caravan park’s message to customers after severe coastal erosion

Aerial shot showing coastal erosion at Pakefield Caravan Park. Picture: Mike Page

First homes in £85m Norwich scheme could be finished by spring - as riverside plaza inches closer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Ofori beats Ellison to maintain unbeaten record

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA)

Hendon keep run going with comfortable win over Bank

Hendon in action earlier in the Herts/Middlesex One season (pic: Nick Cook)

Hampstead High Street’s Café Rouge to close within weeks

Café Rouge in Hampstead High Street. Picture: Google Maps

Eleven arrested as man dies in Euston hotel lobby after being stabbed

Euston Street. Picture: Google Maps

City slickers prove too strong for Spurs Ladies in FA Cup

Ashleigh Neville, of Tottenham Hotspur Ladies, tries to tackle Manchester City Women ace Nikita Parris (pic: Wu's Photography).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists