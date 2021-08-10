Nuno's Spurs face tough Man City season start to launch his tenure

Opinion

Published: 7:40 PM August 10, 2021

Nuno Espírito Santo is set to take charge of his first competitive fixture as Tottenham Hotspur manager on Sunday, as the lilywhites invite defending champions Manchester City to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Surprisingly, Nuno confirmed talisman Harry Kane will be available for the heavyweight clash. With the Englishman appearing to be forcing a move to the Sky Blues when he failed to report for training, such involvement in this game had looked impossible.

Kane returned to training last Saturday and will only link up with his teammates on Thursday, due to the regulations around Covid-19 and travel.

A conclusion to this summer-long saga is yet to be reached. Whether he stays or goes remains uncertain. Kane’s camp were even considering a contract renewal, according to journalist Alasdair Gold.

This may be something that will come as a surprise to supporters, with many already having resigned themselves to part ways with the star for a sum of around £150m.

While Kane generates all the headlines, another star in Tanguy Ndombele could be out on his way out through the back door, with the Frenchman struggling to adapt to life in North London.

Following his tough time under José Mourinho and the possibility of his close friends Moussa Sissoko and Serge Aurier leaving the club, rumours have begun to circulate about his future.

Spurs fans will hope the midfielder can fight for his place under Nuno, as his talent is unique. However, with the transfer window still open and the bright signs Oliver Skipp is showing, losing a midfielder won’t be Spurs's biggest problem.

It’s deemed unlikely that either of the new boys will feature against City, with Cristian Romero injured. This suggests Nuno will pick a side similar to the team that narrowly beat Arsenal in the final pre-season game.

The Portuguese boss will be desperate to get off to a good start – Leicester’s Community Shield victory may give him hope of claiming three points – however he couldn’t have been handed a more difficult opener.