NR F1 Podcast: 2018 Season Review – Let’s hear it for the band

17 December, 2018 - 06:16
The NR F1 Podcast wraps up a stellar 2018 season of Formula 1 action from the pub - and has a little look ahead to next year.

Archant

The NR F1 Podcast reviews the 2018 Formula 1 season – with Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes top of the pile, plus some exiting developments awaiting in 2019.

What a year for F1! Don’t remember? Let’s us jog your minds or possibly join you in your amnesia.

Edition 237 of The NR F1 Podcast wraps up another Formula 1 year in traditional style – with our season review pod, more pod members than is advisable, eating an actual meal at The Rushcutters and reminiscing about all that was good (and not) during 2018.

Michael Bailey leads the crew with Kyle Cumbers, Richard Baxter, Steve Rust, Callum Springall, Alessandro Esa Fumagalli, Stewart Muller and Nathan Tuck all in attendance and tucking into the F1 memories and debate – including their 2018 awards and the final standings in The NR F1 Prediction League.

The crew also take a little look ahead to 2019 and wonder if F1 fantasy league is really worth it.

It’s been a cracking year so a big thank you to everyone who has listened, got involved and been in touch throughout our seventh year of F1 podcast chatter – and here’s to doing it all again in 2019!

And if you want to hear more from where this came from, just scoot over to The NR F1 Podcast on Patreon for all the details.

The NR F1 Podcast gets together to their views on the latest Formula 1 action out across the world.

This is the podcast’s seventh season of action and has previously reviewed the British Grand Prix from the start-finish straight at Silverstone, opined over years of F1 news and interviewed former BBC F1 host Jake Humphrey.

You can subscribe to The NR F1 Podcast on iTunes, subscribe to The NR F1 Podcast on audioboom or get the latest NR F1 Podcast editions on your podcast player of choice – to make sure you catch every edition as soon as it is released.

Follow The NRF1 Podcast @theNRF1 on Facebook and The NR F1 Podcast on Twitter – or get in touch with an email to The NR F1 Podcast at NRF1podcast@gmail.com

