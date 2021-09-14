Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Sport

North Middlesex youngster Hollman continues to impress on county duty

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 3:42 PM September 14, 2021   
Middlesex's Luke Hollman in action during the Vitality Blast T20

Middlesex's Luke Hollman in action during the Vitality Blast T20 - Credit: PA

North Middlesex youngster Luke Hollman starred as Middlesex completed a perfect-innings victory over Sussex last week. 

Hollman followed his five wickets in the first innings by taking five for 90 on the fourth day to finish with career-best match figures of 10 for 155 as he continues to impress on the county stage.  

It has been a good week all around for North Middlesex, who also saw captain Joel Hughes, named in the Middlesex Premier Division’s team of the season.  

Hughes took 38 wickets at 8.18 pieces in 10 games after recovering from an ankle injury, which saw him miss the beginning of the season.  

The MCCL website said: “Another one of the all time greats in the league who had a season off but returned in the way he only knows best and that is by taking a bucket load of wickets.

You may also want to watch:

"Joel missed a few games at the beginning of the season due to injury and although probably not fully fit on his return, he still managed to collect 38 wickets with five hauls of five wickets or more, and still remains the man who is the most feared and potent seam bowler in the league."


Most Read

  1. 1 'Real harm to wildlife': Invasive crayfish in Hampstead Heath Ponds
  2. 2 Man stabbed on Finchley Road
  3. 3 'Lobster-like creature' pulled from Hampstead Heath ladies' pond
  1. 4 Landmark Trees of the Ham&High: Horse Chestnut Muswell Hill
  2. 5 Man in Highbury court charged with shooting gun in High Holborn
  3. 6 Yellow rain warning: London roads and railways set to be hit by deluge
  4. 7 Hampstead's heritage red phone boxes up for sale
  5. 8 Girl, 11, delivers Jewish New Year package to Holocaust survivors
  6. 9 York Rise street party back in Dartmouth Park action
  7. 10 Timed road closures at New End Primary School made permanent
Cricket
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kiss the Sky owner Tony Ray with customers from the bar

Crouch End bar petitions to stay open amid dispute with neighbours

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
A woman was taken to hospital after being hit in a police chase in Muswell Hill

Passing moped driver hit and hospitalised in police chase

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
(c) ZSL London Zoo

Giant tortoises slowly move into new home at London Zoo

Bridget Galton

Author Picture Icon
Fran Sorapure Headteacher at St Michaelâ€™s Primary School Highgate N6. Pictured with pupils, Joshua

Education News

Former lunchtime supervisor made new Highgate head of school

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon