North Middlesex youngster Hollman continues to impress on county duty

Published: 3:42 PM September 14, 2021

North Middlesex youngster Luke Hollman starred as Middlesex completed a perfect-innings victory over Sussex last week.

Hollman followed his five wickets in the first innings by taking five for 90 on the fourth day to finish with career-best match figures of 10 for 155 as he continues to impress on the county stage.

It has been a good week all around for North Middlesex, who also saw captain Joel Hughes, named in the Middlesex Premier Division’s team of the season.

Hughes took 38 wickets at 8.18 pieces in 10 games after recovering from an ankle injury, which saw him miss the beginning of the season.

The MCCL website said: “Another one of the all time greats in the league who had a season off but returned in the way he only knows best and that is by taking a bucket load of wickets.

"Joel missed a few games at the beginning of the season due to injury and although probably not fully fit on his return, he still managed to collect 38 wickets with five hauls of five wickets or more, and still remains the man who is the most feared and potent seam bowler in the league."



