Joel Hughes optimistic about North Middlesex's chances against Richmond

Published: 12:00 PM May 26, 2021

North Middlesex captain Joel Hughes was left frustrated after their game against Crouch End was cancelled last weekend.

The team were looking to build upon two wins in their opening two games to stamp their authority on the Middlesex County Cricket Premier Division.

Joel Hughes discussed the called off game, saying: “Of course it was frustrating, but we were pretty lucky on week one to get a game, and on week two. In the grand scheme of things, we have done well to get two games out of three. Both teams were keen to play but it was not possible.”

The game was cancelled due to torrential rain leaving areas of the pitch too wet to play and raising safety concerns about the quicker bowlers.

Speaking on the campaign so far, Hughes said: “We have played probably the two weakest teams in the season so far so there is not a huge amount to go on. We had some positives but a few negatives, bowling has been an issue.

"There will be some sterner tests over the next few weeks to learn more about our team.”

Hughes is yet to make his debut this campaign, having picked up an ankle injury in pre-season which has left him “gutted” after also spending the majority of last year on the sidelines.

North Middlesex play an important game against Richmond on Saturday as the teams sit in second and fourth in the standings.

Hughes is aware Richmond will be their toughest test so far but is optimistic about the match, stating: “Richmond are a decent team. They have got some good players but lost a few last season so they are not as strong as they have been, but they will be competitive and up for it.

“We have got a pretty strong looking team for the weekend. Joe Cracknell and Luke Hollman are available from the Middlesex pros.”

He added: “It will be great to have the boys back. It is just exciting for them, they are loving it.”