North London second XI secure promotion to follow in first team footsteps

Published: 12:15 PM August 31, 2021 Updated: 12:18 PM August 31, 2021

North London’s second XI secured promotion to Division 1 of the Middlesex County Cricket League with a game to spare after a comfortable nine-wicket victory at Harrow.

Jack Good led the way with his left arm spin accounting for for wickets for a miserly 10 runs as Harrow were bowled out for 83. Ollie Gill then contributed a rapid 50 as the target was reached at a canter in the 14th over.

This followed on from the first XI’s triumph three weeks earlier, taking the Division 2 title with four matches still remaining - an emphatic performance featuring nine straight wins, returning to Division 1 for the first time since 2017.

Further gloss to the weekend was added when the club’s U19 side won the Middlesex T20 shield on Sunday.

Having defeated Wembley in the semi final, a nail biter of a final against Hayes ensued with North London eventually winning by four runs as the match was decided on the final ball.

Stand out performances in the final included undefeated 50s by William Burridge and captain Gus Hart, together with a nerveless final over from Dylan Spragg.

As the final weekend of the league season approaches, NLCC women’s second XI will play Bushy Park in the Derek Morgan league county final, having progressed by winning the East divisional title.

The U14 girls contest the junior county final on the same day. This builds upon the women’s 1st XI’s successes over the season, winning the Middlesex T20 competition and finishing runners up in the county 40 overs league.

Club captain Sam Bardon said he was delighted with the year’s progress. “Promotion for the 1s and 2s were key targets for 2021, supplemented by top half positions for the 3rd and 4th XIs in very competitive leagues. A very satisfying year," he said.

"Similarly, the goal was for table topping performances by both women’s league sides - very much how things have played out.

"The U19s’ success was the icing on the cake this weekend. A core part of the club’s ethos is to develop our own young players, integrating juniors within the senior cricket framework.

"All of Sunday’s U19 team played senior cricket for NLCC the previous day, demonstrating how this is coming together.

"I should add that, having coached some of the younger juniors this summer, there is also some serious further talent coming through.

"Good luck to the women and girls this coming weekend. Their continued progress has been fantastic to see.”