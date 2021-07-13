North London men and women consolidate top of table positions

Published: 12:30 PM July 13, 2021

Strong performances by North London CC’s men’s and women’s first teams at the weekend saw them both consolidating their positions at the top of their respective league tables.

The women lost just one wicket in chasing down the target of 106 set by their hosts and nearest league rivals, Actonians.

Emma Turner dominated the Actionians’ batters, taking five for 28 and Hannah Burridge 43 and Amuruthaa Surenkumar 39 not out made short work of knocking off the runs.

The women travel to Gunnersbury next Sunday as they look to continue their rich vein of form.

North London men’s firsts hosted Uxbridge and declared on 165 for nine with Orban Holdgate 45 not out and Lewis Matthews a typically aggressive 36.

The visitors were then bowled out for 83 with Tommy Pegler taking four for 26 and will Jones four for 27.

Next weekend North London will travel to Southgate.

The men’s seconds managed a winning draw away to Uxbridge to keep them in a promotion spot.

North London declared on 164 for eight with William Burridge on 58 not out. Uxbridge were 106 for seven at the close with Jack Good taking three for 29.

Next week the seconds take on Uxbridge at home.

The thirds hosted Hampstead who declared on 221 for seven and North London lost just five wickets passing the target with openers Angus Hart, 93 not out, and Dan Rosson 57 doing the damage.

They will travel to Richmond next week.

North London’s fourth men’s team lost by 13 runs away to Stanmore who had set a target of 109. Next Saturday the fourths host Richmond.

And the fifths improved on recent results achieving a winning draw away to Finchley.

Set a target of 168 North London were 123 for eight at the close.

Next week they will be away to neighbours Highgate.