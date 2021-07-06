North London extend their lead at the top of the table with Barnes victory

Published: 10:00 AM July 6, 2021

North London extended their lead in the league table to 17 points with a competent 41-run win over Barnes at their Crouch end ground on Saturday.

Batting first the home team were bowled out for 182 with Sam Bardon top scoring on 50, Will Jones with 40 not out and skipper Alan O’Shea 40.

Once again it was North London’s pace attack that made the difference, this time recently-promoted James Battcock taking the honours with 5/44, leaving Barnes all out for 141.

They will now host Uxbridge on Saturday as they continue to set the league alight.

The club’s women’s first team also extended their league lead without stepping onto the field after Hampstead conceded.

You may also want to watch:

They will travel away to face Actonians on Saturday as they hope to return to action.

The NLCC men’s seconds managed a winning draw away to Barnes. Batting first, they declared on 198 for seven with Jack Good making 74 and Orban Holdgate 32.

The Crouch Enders were unable to take their hosts’ last wicket, leaving Barnes 154 for nine at the end.

It is a trip to Uxbridge next up for the seconds in the league.

Harry Riley led a rout of Eastcote by the North London threes at their Ferme Park home ground.

The visitors were bowled out for 189 and North London lost just one wicket in the chase with Riley finishing on 145 not out.

The third will look to build on that victory when they host Hampstead this weekend.

The NLCC fours travelled to Wembley and were bowled out for 169 with Richard Dymond making 42. Their hosts lost just three wickets chasing down the total.

The North London fives continued a troubled season with another loss, this time by eight wickets, away to neighbours North Middlesex.

The fourths are away to Stanmore while the fifths make the short trip to face Finchley in their next matches on Saturday.