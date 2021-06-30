North London men and women both extend leads at the top of the table

Published: 8:00 AM June 30, 2021

Omkar Hushinoj of North London takes a wicket and celebrates during North London CC vs Southgate CC, Middlesex County League Cricket at Crouch End Playing Fields on 29th June 2019

North London cricket club's men and women’s first elevens both recorded wins at the weekend to extend their leads at the top of their respective league tables.

The men travelled to Harrow and in a low-scoring game were bowled out for 83 in 44 overs.

But once again North London’s opening bowling attack was too much for the opposition with Will Jones (7/29) and Freddie Issitt (3/16) skittling out Harrow for just 47.

North London will now host Barnes this weekend as they bid to remain top of the league table.

The women hosted Ealing on Sunday and the home team scored 214 for four off their 40 overs.

14-year-old Hannah Burridge top-scored with 83 and India Whitty hit 77.

Ealing were bowled out for 70 for a 144-run victory to North London.

Burridge and Whitty now occupy first and second places respectively in the league batting table.

The women take on local rivals Hampstead in their next clash in the league.

The men’s second XI hosted Harrow and bowled them out for 133, losing just one wicket in the chase with Ralph Pedersen finishing on 71* and 15-year-old William Burridge 47*.

They now travel away to Barnes for their next match this weekend.

The North London Threes lost to Teddington by 30 runs – Teddington made 180 all out and North London were bowled out for 150 but will look to bounce back at home to Eastcote.

The fourth managed a losing draw against Indian Gymkhana and the Fifths suffered another loss, this time to Ealing Trailfinders by 46 runs and they will now travel away to Wembley 3rd XI.

The women’s seconds also won, by six wickets, in a 20-over game at Wembley.