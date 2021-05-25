North London seal victory over Wycombe House
North London Cricket Club sealed a two wicket victory away to Wycombe House in the Middlesex County Cricket Division Two clash.
Captain Alan O’Shea lost the toss and Wycombe opted to bat first where they were bowled out for 180 with Carl Burdett (53) and Dilesh Parera (51) top scoring with Freddie Issitt (4-25) the stand-out bowler for North London.
They then replied with a score of 187-7 with Will Jones top scoring as they sealed the win.
The seconds suffered a narrow 17 run defeat at home to Kenton on the weekend after they won the toss and elected to field first.
Kenton were bowled out for 85 with James Dawkins (4-11) the star with the ball before being bowled out for 68 themselves with Ralph Pedersen (28) the top scorer.
You may also want to watch:
The third team suffered a heavy eight wickets defeat as they scored 161-8 with Michael Goodfellow (43) leading the charge before North Middlesex scored 167-2 in reply.
Most Read
- 1 Tales of Bob Dylan, Camden, Crouch End and Dave
- 2 'Distracted' Muswell Hill delivery driver off the roads after bollard crash
- 3 Sainsbury's Hampstead shopfront plans revealed as licence granted
- 4 Anger over 'lack of protection' for serial killer's third victim
- 5 Five things we learned from Arsenal's victory against Brighton
- 6 North west London Covid vaccine rate amongst lowest in UK
- 7 Blood scandal victim in 'constant pain' as he fights for help paying dentists
- 8 Primrose Hill's night-time closure has split north London residents
- 9 Paedophile hospital porter Paul Farrell jailed for life
- 10 Seeing the wood for the trees in a Muswell Hill garden