North London seal victory over Wycombe House

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 3:16 PM May 25, 2021   
Omkar Hushinoj of North London takes a wicket and celebrates during North London CC vs Southgate CC,

Omkar Hushinoj of North London takes a wicket and celebrates during North London CC vs Southgate CC, Middlesex County League Cricket at Crouch End Playing Fields on 29th June 2019

North London Cricket Club sealed a two wicket victory away to Wycombe House in the Middlesex County Cricket Division Two clash. 

Captain Alan O’Shea lost the toss and Wycombe opted to bat first where they were bowled out for 180 with Carl Burdett (53) and Dilesh Parera (51) top scoring with Freddie Issitt (4-25) the stand-out bowler for North London. 

They then replied with a score of 187-7 with Will Jones top scoring as they sealed the win. 

The seconds suffered a narrow 17 run defeat at home to Kenton on the weekend after they won the toss and elected to field first. 

Kenton were bowled out for 85 with James Dawkins (4-11) the star with the ball before being bowled out for 68 themselves with Ralph Pedersen (28) the top scorer. 

The third team suffered a heavy eight wickets defeat as they scored 161-8 with Michael Goodfellow (43) leading the charge before North Middlesex scored 167-2 in reply. 


Cricket
North London News

