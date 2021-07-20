North London CC teams have eye promotion and play-offs

Published: 8:26 AM July 20, 2021 Updated: 8:34 AM July 20, 2021

The three main North London CC teams are starring in their club league tables and as the season heads towards its end game they are all knocking on the door of promotion or play-off places.

The NLCC men’s Firsts are an impressive 36 points clear at the top of the Second Division and looking good for promotion.

The women’s Firsts are also a cool 36 points clear in top spot in their league and are hoping to get into play-offs that could lead to promotion.

And the men’s Seconds are sitting second in a promotion spot, 21 points clear of the team in third place.

All three teams recorded wins last weekend, with the men’s Firsts beating Southgate by 105 runs. Will Jones hit 53 and Will Lake 46 in North London’s total of 187, Southgate were dismissed for 82.

The Seconds beat their Southgate opposition by 98 runs with two young players scoring most of the runs – Matt Riley with 137 and William Burridge finishing on 78 not out in North London’s total of 284 for nine declared.

Southgate were bowled out for 188. The women’s Firsts got a walk-over win when Gunnersbury failed to get a team out.

North London men's Thirds lost to Richmond by eight wickets, the Fourths succumbed to Richmond by two wickets and the Fifths continued a dismal season with a loss to neighbours Highgate by four wickets.