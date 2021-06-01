North London suffer defeat to Indian Gymkhana

Published: 12:31 PM June 1, 2021

Omkar Hushinoj of North London takes a wicket and celebrates during North London CC vs Southgate CC, Middlesex County League Cricket at Crouch End Playing Fields on 29th June 2019

North London were humiliated as they suffered a seven wicket defeat to Indian Gymkhana.

Captain Alan O'Shea and his side were bowled out for 55 after winning the toss and electing to bat first.

Only Matt Riley (19) reaching double figures with Adam Bhatti (5-18) and Sayed Akbar (4-26) the stand-outs with the ball for their opponents.

The hosts lost three wickets chasing the paltry total while the seconds sealed a narrow 16 victory over SKLPC.

North London managed a score of 160-9 thanks to Rosh Tennakoon (45) and Ollie Gill (33) before SKLPC were bowled out for 144 with Kamil Pindolia (50) the top scorer and James Battcock (4-23) the stand out with the ball.

The thirds beat Barnes by two wickets at home as their opponents scored 189/10 before North London replied with a total of 195-8 thanks to Sam Tye (72) and Gus Hart (36).

The fourths also managed to bag a win as they beat Kenton by four wickets while lost to Brondesbury by five wickets in their match.