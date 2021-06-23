Nightmare continues at Tottenham in managerial search

Opinion

Published: 10:30 AM June 23, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur returned to square one in the hunt for a new manager, yet again, after the deal to appoint Paulo Fonseca collapsed despite the verbal agreement.

Following the turn of events, after Antonio Conte was reportedly close to taking charge, Spurs fans were surely not expecting a repeat so soon after.

Manager Antonio Conte. - Credit: PA

Numerous managers have been linked with the vacancy since Jose Mourinho was sacked way back in April.

Ironically, Tottenham wanted his successor in place before the last game of the season, we are now approaching pre-season without being any closer to a new head coach.

New sporting director Fabio Paratici is working alongside Daniel Levy on the task at hand, it is reported that he is the reason the Fonseca deal fell through after disagreements over strategies between the pair.

You may also want to watch:

He then looked to Gennaro Gattuso, but those talks ended faster than the previous set, leaving Nuno Espirito Santo as one of the front-runners.

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo waves to the fans after his final game in charge at the end of the Premier League match at the Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. Picture date: Sunday May 23, 2021. - Credit: PA

On the bright side, however, it is thought that as part of the talks with Fonseca, he was told to plan the season with Harry Kane remaining a Spurs player.

In a week where noise is emerging that Manchester City have submitted an official bid for the talisman, it will be welcome news that Levy will do all he can to keep hold of the Englishman.

With pre-season just weeks away, players on international duty, and transfers needed to improve the squad, time is running out for the officials at Tottenham to make an announcement.

Fans will understandably be frustrated with the handling of the whole saga, as anybody appointed now, so late in the search, will not have been an initial target and will be looked at as a panic appointment.

There is also the feeling that anyone drafted in now will have an uphill battle to make the most of what little time they have before the season kicks off.

10 weeks in and we remain no closer to finding Mourinho’s successor and it remains anybody’s guess as to who will be in the dugout when Spurs open their campaign at home to Manchester City.