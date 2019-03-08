Adams retains title with hard-fought draw against Salinas

Nicola Adams (left) in action against Maria Salinas. Picture: Steven Paston/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Former Haringey amateur Nicola Adams retained her WBO World Flyweight Title with a hard-fought draw against Maria Salinas on Friday.

Adams had not fought for 11 months leading up to the bout at the Royal Albert Hall and was defending the title she won in just her fifth professional fight.

Her opponent, however, was competing in her 32nd fight and went into the contest having beaten Kandy Sandoval in May.

One judge gave it to Adams by a score of 97-93, with the second scoring it 96-94 in favour of Salinas.

But Howard Foster judged it as a 95-95 draw meaning Adams kept hold of her title.

Elsewhere, former Finchley amateur lightweight Mo Gharib took his professional record to five wins and just one defeat after beating Jamie Quinn at York Hall on Saturday.

Referee Lee Cook gave the fight to Gharib by a score of 40-37.