Excitement is already building as NFL returns to Tottenham in 100 days

Published: 9:30 AM July 2, 2021

The NFL is set to return to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in less than 100 days and the excitement is already building around that double header.

Atlanta Falcons will host the New York Jets on Sunday, October 10, before Jacksonville Jaguars take on Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 17.

Former professional football player Jason Bell, who played for the likes of Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans and New York Giants, can’t wait for the international games to return and believes the atmosphere at Tottenham is something truly unique.

“I always think about how players feel and they want their off-season to last as long as possible, but not us fans, we’re ready for it to go,” Bell admitted.

“Watching the Euros and them having fans in the stadiums I just can’t wait until we get that as NFL fans. There is nothing like the experience at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when they’re having a football game.

You may also want to watch:

“It’s very unique to the UK and the players love it, feel it and the intensity is real, and it’s one of the best places I've ever seen an NFL game to be honest. I just can’t wait to be back there and be a part of that whole experience.

National anthems with Flags Oakland Raiders v Chicago Bears,Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, 6 Oct 2019 photo: Dave Shopland /NFL - Credit: Dave Shopland /NFL

“The stadium is amazing, it’s built for both footballs, it’s built for football but as far as the NFL is concerned it’s perfect because you feel the intensity of the crowd, it’s loud, and the fans are engaged.”

He added: “It’s huge for the game, the NFL is international and if you want to be international, then you have to have your footprint here. Over the last year we’ve grown in all of our metrics, we have more people watching the game on TV and Sky.

“The Super Bowl was amazing, we had 5 million viewers, and we’ve got a dedicated NFL channel and we’re engaged on all fronts. That’s key for the NFL as they continue to progress in this market.”

The former cornerback also believes the matches in the UK are just as special for the players.

“The players, we’re always talking about the fans, but the players really enjoy it. All the young players coming out of college and into the NFL. This is now part of the NFL experience.

“When they do they notice how different it is to any other regular season game they’ve ever played. Really truly it’s more of a play-off game because that’s the kind of atmosphere feels like.”

He added: “All the former players are always trying to get over here when their former team is playing. They love the experience and they always talk about wishing they would have been able to play here.

“You always want to play in every stadium and now it’s about playing in all different countries.”