Village Cup offers Lord's final chance for cricket families

London's young cricket stars of the future can get a rare look inside Lord's at the Voneus Village Cup Final on Sunday.

The National Village Cup is a tournament that is more than 50 years old and celebrates the best of Britain's grassroots cricket.

And the annual competition culminates in a fantastic final day at Lord's - producing a superb sporting showcase and affordable weekend activity for the whole family.

Lord's hosts the Voneus National Village Cup final this weekend - Credit: NVC

Attendees get a pitchside view of a full 40-over final at the home of cricket - with England legend David Gower to make an appearance - and affordable tickets at a fraction of a normal Lord's final.

The 2022 final is between defending champions Calmore Sports of Hampshire and Dumbleton, of Gloucestershire, who are making their first appearance in the NVC final.

The doors open at 10am with play getting underway at 11am.

Adult admission is £15, while it is £7.50 for over-65s and £5 for under-16s, and advanced bookings can be made on the Lord's website.

MCC and Middlesex members will gain free entry on production of their 2022 membership pass.



