Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Sport

Village Cup offers Lord's final chance for cricket families

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 2:45 PM September 13, 2022
Lord's

Lord's hosts the Voneus National Village Cup final this weekend - Credit: NVC

London's young cricket stars of the future can get a rare look inside Lord's at the Voneus Village Cup Final on Sunday.

The National Village Cup is a tournament that is more than 50 years old and celebrates the best of Britain's grassroots cricket.

And the annual competition culminates in a fantastic final day at Lord's - producing a superb sporting showcase and affordable weekend activity for the whole family.

Cricket fans at Lord's

Lord's hosts the Voneus National Village Cup final this weekend - Credit: NVC

Attendees get a pitchside view of a full 40-over final at the home of cricket - with England legend David Gower to make an appearance - and affordable tickets at a fraction of a normal Lord's final.

The 2022 final is between defending champions Calmore Sports of Hampshire and Dumbleton, of Gloucestershire, who are making their first appearance in the NVC final.

Lord's

Lord's hosts the Voneus National Village Cup final this weekend - Credit: NVC

The doors open at 10am with play getting underway at 11am.

Adult admission is £15, while it is £7.50 for over-65s and £5 for under-16s, and advanced bookings can be made on the Lord's website.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Requires improvement': William Ellis School loses 'good' rating
  2. 2 When the Queen and James Bond stole the show
  3. 3 'Outstanding' Camden girls' school downgraded to 'good' by Ofsted
  1. 4 North London councils read the proclamation of the new monarch, King Charles III
  2. 5 Former Fortismere head's 'warts and all' memoir reveals entitled parents and pupil sit-ins
  3. 6 Uninsured driver admits causing death of Uber passenger
  4. 7 "The respect that I had for this marvellous lady was so high"
  5. 8 Review: Antigone updated to a British-Muslim tragedy ***
  6. 9 Overhaul of academic provision at St Anthony's School for Boys
  7. 10 'Sensitive' comic plays postponed festival on Hampstead Heath

MCC and Middlesex members will gain free entry on production of their 2022 membership pass.


Cricket
North London News

Don't Miss

Townsend Yard and Shepherds Cottage

Housing News

Haringey Council is 'original sin': Work begins to demolish garages in...

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
A confrontation between tree protesters and a developer's contractors became "aggressive"

Housing News

Police called to protest to save trees in Highgate

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Fortis Green Road

Witness chases Mercedes after "hit and run" on cyclist

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Taylor Cox

Old Bailey - Central Criminal Court

Taylor Cox murder trial: ‘A Team’ teenager fatally shot in alleyway...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon