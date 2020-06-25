Muswell Hill Golf Club sees members old and new start to adjust to the ‘new normal’

Muswell Hill Golf Club's May Hill, Tina Wilkinson and Noreen Mullins observe social distancing rules Archant

Muswell Hill Golf Club has enjoyed a successful return and transition to the new normal since reopening its doors last month.

An aerial view of Muswell Hill Golf Club (pic Howard Bartrop/Camera In The Clouds) An aerial view of Muswell Hill Golf Club (pic Howard Bartrop/Camera In The Clouds)

With golf being one of the last to shut down in March and one of the first to restart in May, a game that lends to physical distancing by its very nature has been placed firmly under the spotlight.

And over 100 new members have been integrated at Muswell Hill, to the delight of women’s captain Kru Desi.

“Our members are delighted at the return of golf, it’s an important part of our well-being and a key part of our rehabilitation as we continue to maintain friendships at a distance.

“We have embraced the challenges of playing golf within the current restrictions and take our responsibility for observing government guidance seriously. We’ve welcomed new a number of new members with open arms and working hard to ensure their integration at this time.”

The return of golf has taken on new meaning during the coronavirus pandemic as, while clubs were given the green light to reopen courses to members during the first phase of lockdown easing, they were simultaneously responding to an unprecedented influx of renewed interest in the game.

Seasoned players have flocked back to the game, finally able to commit to a golf club membership where time restraints had previously prevented them, along with those making the most of new working situations with a flexible membership option to match, and some diving into the game for the very first time.

The many health and wellbeing benefits of the game have long been publicised, with prolonged time outdoors in nature, exercise – often involving a five-mile walk – fresh air, spending time with friends and meeting new friends in a relaxed environment.

The conversation around mental health has also been elevated in recent months for obvious reasons and exercise coupled with time in nature is cited as widely beneficial for mental wellbeing.

Golf writer Derek Clements, in a recent article on golf and mental wellbeing, said: “A recent study found that when people’s minds were constantly wandering, they reported a feeling of being less happy.

“Being able to focus on the task at hand means the mind is engaged and less likely to drift to negative or stressful thoughts, making a round of golf the perfect way to unwind. There is also the challenge of trying to beat your previous best score.”

A club spokesperson added: “What began as necessity, exercising closer to home, has seemingly been embraced, resulting in much of the public becoming acquainted and reacquainted with their local footpaths and green spaces, including golf courses, some of which remained open to walkers.

“Together with the profile of professional life shifting drastically to working from home, enthusiasm and curiosity for the game piquing at this time is much less a revelation than it is a very welcome boost for the game.”