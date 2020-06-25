Search

Advanced search

Muswell Hill Golf Club sees members old and new start to adjust to the ‘new normal’

PUBLISHED: 14:30 25 June 2020

Muswell Hill Golf Club's May Hill, Tina Wilkinson and Noreen Mullins observe social distancing rules

Muswell Hill Golf Club's May Hill, Tina Wilkinson and Noreen Mullins observe social distancing rules

Archant

Muswell Hill Golf Club has enjoyed a successful return and transition to the new normal since reopening its doors last month.

An aerial view of Muswell Hill Golf Club (pic Howard Bartrop/Camera In The Clouds)An aerial view of Muswell Hill Golf Club (pic Howard Bartrop/Camera In The Clouds)

With golf being one of the last to shut down in March and one of the first to restart in May, a game that lends to physical distancing by its very nature has been placed firmly under the spotlight.

And over 100 new members have been integrated at Muswell Hill, to the delight of women’s captain Kru Desi.

“Our members are delighted at the return of golf, it’s an important part of our well-being and a key part of our rehabilitation as we continue to maintain friendships at a distance.

“We have embraced the challenges of playing golf within the current restrictions and take our responsibility for observing government guidance seriously. We’ve welcomed new a number of new members with open arms and working hard to ensure their integration at this time.”

The return of golf has taken on new meaning during the coronavirus pandemic as, while clubs were given the green light to reopen courses to members during the first phase of lockdown easing, they were simultaneously responding to an unprecedented influx of renewed interest in the game.

You may also want to watch:

Seasoned players have flocked back to the game, finally able to commit to a golf club membership where time restraints had previously prevented them, along with those making the most of new working situations with a flexible membership option to match, and some diving into the game for the very first time.

The many health and wellbeing benefits of the game have long been publicised, with prolonged time outdoors in nature, exercise – often involving a five-mile walk – fresh air, spending time with friends and meeting new friends in a relaxed environment.

The conversation around mental health has also been elevated in recent months for obvious reasons and exercise coupled with time in nature is cited as widely beneficial for mental wellbeing.

Golf writer Derek Clements, in a recent article on golf and mental wellbeing, said: “A recent study found that when people’s minds were constantly wandering, they reported a feeling of being less happy.

“Being able to focus on the task at hand means the mind is engaged and less likely to drift to negative or stressful thoughts, making a round of golf the perfect way to unwind. There is also the challenge of trying to beat your previous best score.”

A club spokesperson added: “What began as necessity, exercising closer to home, has seemingly been embraced, resulting in much of the public becoming acquainted and reacquainted with their local footpaths and green spaces, including golf courses, some of which remained open to walkers.

“Together with the profile of professional life shifting drastically to working from home, enthusiasm and curiosity for the game piquing at this time is much less a revelation than it is a very welcome boost for the game.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Muswell Hill fish merchant blasts Haringey Council as new bus stop causes curbside chaos

Fish shop owner Walter Purkis said Haringey Council had put a bus stop outside his famously busy fish shop, then claimed it was his fault when bus passengers were unable to maintain a social distance from his queue.

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Protest over reopening of Hampstead Heath bathing ponds, but swimmers split over safety amid coronavirus pandemic

A group of pond swimmers protest the continued closure of the Heath's bathing ponds. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Muswell Hill fish merchant blasts Haringey Council as new bus stop causes curbside chaos

Fish shop owner Walter Purkis said Haringey Council had put a bus stop outside his famously busy fish shop, then claimed it was his fault when bus passengers were unable to maintain a social distance from his queue.

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Protest over reopening of Hampstead Heath bathing ponds, but swimmers split over safety amid coronavirus pandemic

A group of pond swimmers protest the continued closure of the Heath's bathing ponds. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Muswell Hill Golf Club sees members old and new start to adjust to the ‘new normal’

Muswell Hill Golf Club's May Hill, Tina Wilkinson and Noreen Mullins observe social distancing rules

Arteta: Saka ‘set to commit to Arsenal’

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka battles for the ball at Brighton

Lloris backing Kane to fire Tottenham into Champions League

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring his side's second goal against West Ham

Another season to remember for Arsenal’s Miedema

Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

Carter to leave Arsenal after 11 years

Arsenal's Danielle Carter (centre) celebrates scoring her side's winning goal during the 2016 SSE Women's FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium