Muswell Hill athlete Joseph Hunter crowned national champion

Jacob Ranson

Published: 2:00 PM July 13, 2021   
Sandra Deaton (Chair of Table Tennis England), Aaron Yuk Shing Geung, Joseph Hunter, Ralph Pattison, Adam Dennison

Sandra Deaton (Chair of Table Tennis England), Aaron Yuk Shing Geung, Joseph Hunter, Ralph Pattison, Adam Dennison - Credit: Alan Man

Muswell Hill’s Joseph Hunter won his first national title, lifting the Cadet Boys’ Singles at the Mark Bates Ltd Cadet & Junior National Championships. 

The 15-year-old, who is a member of the England junior set-up, was originally seeded sixth for the event, but was elevated to No 3 seed when higher-ranked players had to self-isolate. 

Starting in the round of 16, he advanced to the final without dropping a set, and faced unseeded Aaron Yuk Shing Gueng from Kilburn in the final. 

Joseph Hunter in action

Joseph Hunter in action - Credit: Alan Man

His opponent picked up eye-catching results and proved he could not be taken lightly as he took a 2-1 lead in the final. 

But Hunter stepped it up when it really mattered and came back to seal a memorable 3-2 (8-11, 11-9, 13-15, 11-4, 11-7) victory.  

The Alexandra Park School student said: “I was aiming to get at least a silver but I ended up getting the gold and obviously it feels really good to win my first Nationals.  

“It was a really tough final. I just tried to reset my head a bit during the match after I’d lost a few points – I tried to keep it up and stay positive.” 

In the older junior (under-19) event, Hunter made it through the group stage but was drawn against eventual champion Maxim Stevens from Nottingham in the round of 16 and was beaten 3-1 (11-8, 12-10, 6-11, 11-5).




